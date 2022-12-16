Government approves an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private Schools/State Government in all state

New Delhi : The Government has approved an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private Schools/State Government Schools in all State/UTs. The State/UT-wise list including district-wise details of New Sainik Schools with whom Sainik Schools Society has signed Memorandum of Agreement is as follows:
S No
State
District
Number of New Sainik School on Partnership mode
1.
Andhra Pradesh
SPSR Nellore
1
2.
Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang
1
3.
Bihar
Samastipur
2
Patna
4.
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
Silvassa
1
5.
Gujarat
Junagadh
2
Mehsana
6.
Haryana
Fatehabad
2
Rohtak
7.
Himachal Pradesh
Solan
1
8.
Karnataka
Belagavi
2
Mysuru
9.
Kerala
Kozhikode
1
10.
Madhya Pradesh
Mandsaur
1
11.
Maharashtra
Ahmednagar
2
Sangli
12.
Punjab
Patiala
1
13.
Tamil Nadu
Tuticorin
1
Total
18
While the initiative envisages creation of all necessary infrastructure, faculty and other requirements prescribed for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode by the entity setting up and operating the School (State Govt./Pvt Sector/Trust/Society/NGO), there is no provision of expenditure to be incurred by Government of India towards the same. However, an annual support on Merit-Cum-Means basis of up to 50% fee support (subject to an upper limit of Rs. 40,000/- per student per annum) for up to 50% of class – strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per annum) for the approved school, will be provided by Govt. of India through Sainik Schools Society. In so far as criteria for opening of a new Sainik School on partnership mode is concerned, the same is subject to approval based on meeting of qualifying requirements framed for the purpose, compliance to the approved by-laws and signing of Memorandum of Agreement with Sainik Schools Society.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Devji M Patel and others in Lok Sabha today.