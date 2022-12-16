Government approves an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private Schools/State Government in all state

New Delhi : The Government has approved an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private Schools/State Government Schools in all State/UTs. The State/UT-wise list including district-wise details of New Sainik Schools with whom Sainik Schools Society has signed Memorandum of Agreement is as follows:

S No

State

District

Number of New Sainik School on Partnership mode

1.

Andhra Pradesh

SPSR Nellore

1

2.

Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang

1

3.

Bihar

Samastipur

2

Patna

4.

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Silvassa

1

5.

Gujarat

Junagadh

2

Mehsana

6.

Haryana

Fatehabad

2

Rohtak

7.

Himachal Pradesh

Solan

1

8.

Karnataka

Belagavi

2

Mysuru

9.

Kerala

Kozhikode

1

10.

Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur

1

11.

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar

2

Sangli

12.

Punjab

Patiala

1

13.

Tamil Nadu

Tuticorin

1

Total

18

While the initiative envisages creation of all necessary infrastructure, faculty and other requirements prescribed for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode by the entity setting up and operating the School (State Govt./Pvt Sector/Trust/Society/NGO), there is no provision of expenditure to be incurred by Government of India towards the same. However, an annual support on Merit-Cum-Means basis of up to 50% fee support (subject to an upper limit of Rs. 40,000/- per student per annum) for up to 50% of class – strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per annum) for the approved school, will be provided by Govt. of India through Sainik Schools Society. In so far as criteria for opening of a new Sainik School on partnership mode is concerned, the same is subject to approval based on meeting of qualifying requirements framed for the purpose, compliance to the approved by-laws and signing of Memorandum of Agreement with Sainik Schools Society.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Devji M Patel and others in Lok Sabha today.