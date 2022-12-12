Government announces a Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) to be implemented during five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27

Government has announced a Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) for implementation during five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27. The programme aims to cover a target of 5.00 crore learners during the five years under Foundational Literacy and Numeracy component. The programme has five objectives: (i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, (ii) Critical Life Skills, (iii) Vocational Skills Development, (iv) Basic Education and (v) Continuing Education.
The major challenge faced by the Government while implementing the NILP presently is the opening and mapping of all Bank Accounts of Single Nodal Agencies (SNAs) and Implementing Agencies (IAs) in all States with Public Financial Management System (PFMS). This is a pre-requisite for release of funds as per revised procedure guidelines of Ministry of Finance. The challenge exists because this is the first year of implementation.
The total financial outlay of NILP for five years (FYs 2022-23 to 2026-27) is Rs.1037.90 crore, out of which Rs.700 crore is Central share and Rs.337.90 crore is State share. The Central and State shares are in the ratio of 60:40 for all States other than North Eastern Region (NER) and Himalayan States where the sharing pattern between the Centre and the State is in the ratio of 90:10. For UTs with legislature the ratio is 60:40, except in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir where the ratio is 90:10, and for all other UTs without legislature the Central share is 100%.The fund flow is through PFMS and State treasuries.
Various steps are being taken by the Government for effective implementation of the programme in the country and encouraging users to join the programme including Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The first step is to identify the beneficiaries and Volunteer Teachers. Survey of beneficiaries and Volunteer Teachers (VTs) are being conducted by States/UTs using schools as the base. The volunteer teachers are trained to carry out the learning modules in online mode. Various workshops are being conducted by States/UTs. At national level, the content is driven by the Cell for National Centre for Literacy (CNCL) at National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The teaching and learning material is available on DIKSHA portal developed by NCERT. The sample assessment modules have also been made available on DIKSHA.
All States/UTs have been sensitized through communication dated 11th March, 2022 alongwith a roadmap for implementation of the programme for conducting, among others, environment building activities by the involvement and use of social media platforms including Print/Electronic/Folk Media and Interpersonal Media to reach across the country including all rural areas and to create an atmosphere so as to motivate and spur potential literacy volunteers and learners and also to adopt multiple strategies, keeping in view the local conditions, with active participation of community leaders, PRI functionaries, Mahila Mandals, Civil Society Organisation and educational institutions.
As the NILP has commenced from the current financial year 2022-23, therefore, the funds allocated/utilized for the said programme during the last three years are not applicable. However, the funds allocated to States/UTs for the NILP during the current year (2022-23) is furnished at Annexure – I.
Annexure-I
STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (f) OF THE LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 712 FOR 12.12.2022 ASKED BY SHRI SUNIL DATTATRAY TATKARE, DR. AMOL RAMSING KOLHE, SHRIMATI SUPRIYA SULE, DR. SUBHASH RAMRAO BHAMRE, SHRI KULDEEP RAI SHARMA, HONOURABLE MPs REGARDING “NEW INDIA LITERACY PROGRAMME”.
The funds allocated to States/UTs for New India Literacy Programme during the current year (2022-23):
|S.No.
|Name of State/UT
|(Amount in Rupees)
|Total
|Central Share
|State Share
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|52,72,423
|52,72,423
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,54,47,700
|5,12,68,620
|3,41,79,080
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|95,87,188
|86,28,469
|9,58,719
|4
|Assam
|13,64,31,360
|12,27,88,224
|1,36,43,136
|5
|Bihar
|18,95,97,200
|11,37,58,320
|7,58,38,880
|6
|Chandigarh
|82,18,366
|82,18,366
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,98,20,300
|2,38,92,180
|1,59,28,120
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu
|69,09,058
|69,09,058
|0
|9
|Goa
|45,08,660
|27,05,196
|18,03,464
|10
|Gujarat
|8,44,55,800
|5,06,73,480
|3,37,82,320
|11
|Haryana
|3,78,36,500
|2,27,01,900
|1,51,34,600
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,07,75,820
|1,86,98,238
|20,77,582
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4,97,39,300
|4,47,65,370
|49,73,930
|14
|Jharkhand
|5,96,58,300
|3,57,94,980
|2,38,63,320
|15
|Karnataka
|9,87,39,160
|5,92,43,496
|3,94,95,664
|16
|Kerala
|1,99,82,300
|1,19,89,380
|79,92,920
|17
|Ladakh
|1,50,22,800
|1,50,22,800
|0
|18
|Lakshadweep
|33,18,380
|33,18,380
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10,92,53,300
|6,55,51,980
|4,37,01,320
|20
|Maharashtra
|12,61,15,600
|7,56,69,360
|5,04,46,240
|21
|Manipur
|1,22,05,804
|1,09,85,224
|12,20,580
|22
|Meghalaya
|1,32,37,380
|1,19,13,642
|13,23,738
|23
|Mizoram
|43,69,794
|39,32,815
|4,36,979
|24
|Nagaland
|1,21,46,290
|1,09,31,661
|12,14,629
|25
|NCT of Delhi
|1,62,13,080
|97,27,848
|64,85,232
|26
|Odisha
|7,15,61,100
|4,29,36,660
|2,86,24,440
|27
|Puducherry
|41,11,900
|24,67,140
|16,44,760
|28
|Punjab
|4,27,96,000
|2,56,77,600
|1,71,18,400
|29
|Rajasthan
|11,22,29,000
|6,73,37,400
|4,48,91,600
|30
|Sikkim
|55,99,750
|50,39,775
|5,59,975
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|9,83,42,400
|5,90,05,440
|3,93,36,960
|32
|Telangana
|8,54,47,700
|5,12,68,620
|3,41,79,080
|33
|Tripura
|1,60,14,700
|1,44,13,230
|16,01,470
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|34,03,66,000
|20,42,19,600
|13,61,46,400
|35
|Uttarakhand
|3,00,99,680
|2,70,89,712
|30,09,968
|36
|West Bengal
|11,42,12,800
|6,85,27,680
|4,56,85,120
|Total
|208,96,42,893
|136,23,44,266
|72,72,98,627
The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.