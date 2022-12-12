Government announces a Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) to be implemented during five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27

Government has announced a Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) for implementation during five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27. The programme aims to cover a target of 5.00 crore learners during the five years under Foundational Literacy and Numeracy component. The programme has five objectives: (i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, (ii) Critical Life Skills, (iii) Vocational Skills Development, (iv) Basic Education and (v) Continuing Education.

The major challenge faced by the Government while implementing the NILP presently is the opening and mapping of all Bank Accounts of Single Nodal Agencies (SNAs) and Implementing Agencies (IAs) in all States with Public Financial Management System (PFMS). This is a pre-requisite for release of funds as per revised procedure guidelines of Ministry of Finance. The challenge exists because this is the first year of implementation.

The total financial outlay of NILP for five years (FYs 2022-23 to 2026-27) is Rs.1037.90 crore, out of which Rs.700 crore is Central share and Rs.337.90 crore is State share. The Central and State shares are in the ratio of 60:40 for all States other than North Eastern Region (NER) and Himalayan States where the sharing pattern between the Centre and the State is in the ratio of 90:10. For UTs with legislature the ratio is 60:40, except in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir where the ratio is 90:10, and for all other UTs without legislature the Central share is 100%.The fund flow is through PFMS and State treasuries.

Various steps are being taken by the Government for effective implementation of the programme in the country and encouraging users to join the programme including Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The first step is to identify the beneficiaries and Volunteer Teachers. Survey of beneficiaries and Volunteer Teachers (VTs) are being conducted by States/UTs using schools as the base. The volunteer teachers are trained to carry out the learning modules in online mode. Various workshops are being conducted by States/UTs. At national level, the content is driven by the Cell for National Centre for Literacy (CNCL) at National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The teaching and learning material is available on DIKSHA portal developed by NCERT. The sample assessment modules have also been made available on DIKSHA.

All States/UTs have been sensitized through communication dated 11th March, 2022 alongwith a roadmap for implementation of the programme for conducting, among others, environment building activities by the involvement and use of social media platforms including Print/Electronic/Folk Media and Interpersonal Media to reach across the country including all rural areas and to create an atmosphere so as to motivate and spur potential literacy volunteers and learners and also to adopt multiple strategies, keeping in view the local conditions, with active participation of community leaders, PRI functionaries, Mahila Mandals, Civil Society Organisation and educational institutions.

As the NILP has commenced from the current financial year 2022-23, therefore, the funds allocated/utilized for the said programme during the last three years are not applicable. However, the funds allocated to States/UTs for the NILP during the current year (2022-23) is furnished at Annexure – I.

Annexure-I

STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (f) OF THE LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 712 FOR 12.12.2022 ASKED BY SHRI SUNIL DATTATRAY TATKARE, DR. AMOL RAMSING KOLHE, SHRIMATI SUPRIYA SULE, DR. SUBHASH RAMRAO BHAMRE, SHRI KULDEEP RAI SHARMA, HONOURABLE MPs REGARDING “NEW INDIA LITERACY PROGRAMME”.

The funds allocated to States/UTs for New India Literacy Programme during the current year (2022-23):

S.No. Name of State/UT (Amount in Rupees) Total Central Share State Share 1 2 3 4 5 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 52,72,423 52,72,423 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,54,47,700 5,12,68,620 3,41,79,080 3 Arunachal Pradesh 95,87,188 86,28,469 9,58,719 4 Assam 13,64,31,360 12,27,88,224 1,36,43,136 5 Bihar 18,95,97,200 11,37,58,320 7,58,38,880 6 Chandigarh 82,18,366 82,18,366 0 7 Chhattisgarh 3,98,20,300 2,38,92,180 1,59,28,120 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 69,09,058 69,09,058 0 9 Goa 45,08,660 27,05,196 18,03,464 10 Gujarat 8,44,55,800 5,06,73,480 3,37,82,320 11 Haryana 3,78,36,500 2,27,01,900 1,51,34,600 12 Himachal Pradesh 2,07,75,820 1,86,98,238 20,77,582 13 Jammu & Kashmir 4,97,39,300 4,47,65,370 49,73,930 14 Jharkhand 5,96,58,300 3,57,94,980 2,38,63,320 15 Karnataka 9,87,39,160 5,92,43,496 3,94,95,664 16 Kerala 1,99,82,300 1,19,89,380 79,92,920 17 Ladakh 1,50,22,800 1,50,22,800 0 18 Lakshadweep 33,18,380 33,18,380 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 10,92,53,300 6,55,51,980 4,37,01,320 20 Maharashtra 12,61,15,600 7,56,69,360 5,04,46,240 21 Manipur 1,22,05,804 1,09,85,224 12,20,580 22 Meghalaya 1,32,37,380 1,19,13,642 13,23,738 23 Mizoram 43,69,794 39,32,815 4,36,979 24 Nagaland 1,21,46,290 1,09,31,661 12,14,629 25 NCT of Delhi 1,62,13,080 97,27,848 64,85,232 26 Odisha 7,15,61,100 4,29,36,660 2,86,24,440 27 Puducherry 41,11,900 24,67,140 16,44,760 28 Punjab 4,27,96,000 2,56,77,600 1,71,18,400 29 Rajasthan 11,22,29,000 6,73,37,400 4,48,91,600 30 Sikkim 55,99,750 50,39,775 5,59,975 31 Tamil Nadu 9,83,42,400 5,90,05,440 3,93,36,960 32 Telangana 8,54,47,700 5,12,68,620 3,41,79,080 33 Tripura 1,60,14,700 1,44,13,230 16,01,470 34 Uttar Pradesh 34,03,66,000 20,42,19,600 13,61,46,400 35 Uttarakhand 3,00,99,680 2,70,89,712 30,09,968 36 West Bengal 11,42,12,800 6,85,27,680 4,56,85,120 Total 208,96,42,893 136,23,44,266 72,72,98,627

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.