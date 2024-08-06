Government Announces 50% Capital Subsidy for Breeding Farms for Camelids and Equines

The Government proposes to provide 50% capital subsidy of upto Rs.50.00 Lakh, as per scheme guidelines to individuals, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Section 8 companies for establishment of breeding farms for camels, mules, donkeys and horses.

Modification is made in the National Livestock Mission under the activity of Livestock Insurance, the following simplification has been made:

i) The beneficiary share of premium for all categories and areas has been reduced to 15% instead of 20 – 50%.

ii) The remaining share of the premium will be shared by Central Government at the rate of 60:40 (for states other than Himalayan and NER states), 90:10 (for Himalayan / NER states) and 100% (for UTs) basis as per the funding pattern of the Government.

iii) The number of animals to be eligible for insurance has been increased from 5 cattle unit to 10 cattle unit per household for all animals except for pig and rabbit for which the number of animals will remain 5 cattle unit per household. (1 cattle unit =10 small animals like sheep, goat, pig, rabbit).

iv) Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) has been approved as identification for animals in addition to existing system of Identification under insurance programme.