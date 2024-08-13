Government Allocates Rs. 364 Crores for Installing 1 Lakh Transponders on Marine Fishing Vessels

The Government of India declared August 23rd as “National Space Day” in recognition of the historic achievement made by Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which accomplished a safe and soft landing of the Vikram Lander and deployed the Pragyaan rover on the lunar surface near the South Pole of the moon. This achievement has placed India as the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to land near the lunar South Pole. To commemorate this historical achievement, the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India (GoI), is organizing a series of seminars and demonstrations, for creating awareness about Application of Space Technologies in Fisheries Sector. The events are being organized in collaboration with various coastal States and Union Territories, ISRO and DoF field offices. Till date, 11 seminars and workshop have been organized in various coastal states and UTs with more than 4000 participants in hybrid mode.

As a part of these events, the Department of Fisheries organized a seminar on “Application of Space Technology in fisheries sector” at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, today. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh chaired the event in the gracious presence of Minister of State for Fisheries Animal Husbandry &Dairying and Minority Affairs Shri George Kurian along with other dignitaries.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations to the scientists at ISRO for the outstanding success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The Union Minister highlighted various initiatives and significant measures undertaken by the DoF (GoI), to integrate space technology with the fisheries sector, particularly in the marine sector. The system issued for Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance of marine fishing vessels that is essential for their safety and security at sea. Installation of 1,00,000 transponders on marine fishing vessels, including both mechanized and motorized vessels across 13 coastal States/UTs is targeted, with an allocated budget of Rs. 364 Crores.

Shri George Kurian highlighted importance of engaging the younger generation in technological innovations, positive impact created by satellite technologies and the Vessel Communication and Support System in the fisheries sector. He emphasized on the commitment by for safety and security of the fishers by providing free of cost transponders under the National Rollout Plan.

Dr Chandra Prakash, Scientist G, Space Applications Centre, ISRO, gave an overview of the Communication and Navigation Systems in the fisheries sector covering features and applications of various space technologies.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India highlighted collaborative efforts between ISRO and DoF on some of the key projects like Vessel Communication and Support System and Oceansat- 3. Union Secretary also stressed upon to increase application of space technology in the fisheries sector.

Joint Secretary Shri Sagar Mehra extended the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and other participants and appreciated the successful collaboration between Department of Fisheries and ISRO.

During the welcome address, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, GoI, Ms. Neetu Prasad briefed about various initiatives such as National Rollout Plan for Vessel Communication and Support System, application of Oceansat, Potential Fishing Zones (PFZ) etc., undertaken by Department of Fisheries on application of space technologies in the fisheries sector. It was also highlighted that another key initiative was the National Rollout Plan for the Vessel Communication and Support System, approved by Government of India in 2023.

Officers from the Department of Fisheries, State/UT Fisheries departments, ISRO, INCOIS, IMAC, ICAR, New Space India Ltd and other stakeholders participated physical mode at Krishi Bhawan. About 1000 fishers, students, official from state fisheries department and DoF field offices, ICAR etc. attended the program through virtual mode.

The event held at Krishi Bhawan, was followed by a seminar and workshop at FSI Headquarters, Mumbai in collaboration with Department of Fisheries, Maharashtra with a gathering of about 300 including fishers, students, officials and boat owners etc.