Government Aims to Enhance Accessibility in Public Spaces for Minorities

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Ministry provides for development of community infrastructure in the identified minority concentrated areas across the country including the Aspirational Districts, with an aim to improve the socio-economic conditions of people in that areas. Under the scheme infrastructure project units in the core social sectors, viz., Education, Health, Skill Development Sectors & Women-centric projects and the emerging sectors of national importance such as Sports, Sanitation, Solar Energy, Drinking Water projects in the urban areas etc., are approved and executed. Till date, approx.11 Lakh units have been sanctioned under the Scheme (consisting of approx. 5 Lakh non-infra units) amounting to Rs. 25027.33Crore for States/UTs/CGOs for construction of school buildings, hostels, skill centres, college buildings, residential school buildings, hospitals, stadiums, playgrounds, women centric facilities etc. including parks, roads and libraries. Since inception of the scheme 142 project units have been approved under PMJVK for construction of parks, roads and library as detailed in the table below:

Sl.No Name of the units Number of units Library/ Digital Library/ Library Hall 127 Parks 2 Roads/ Approach Roads/ Internal Roads 13

Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM Vikas) of the Ministry of Minority Affairs is an integrated Scheme that converges five erstwhile Schemes of the Ministry including Seekho aur Kamao, USTTAD and Nai Manzil. Seekho aur Kamao scheme (started in 2014-15) targeted to upgrade the skills of minority youth (14-45 years) in various modern/ traditional skills that could earn them suitable employment or make them suitably skilled to take up self-employment. Nai Manzil scheme was started in 2015 and was implemented by the Ministry with an objective to benefit the minority youth, school dropouts from BPL families and provide education, skill development and placement support. USTTAD scheme started in 2015 for targeted capacity building and upgrading of the traditional skills of master craftsmen/ artisans.