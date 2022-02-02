Government aims to achieve overall prosperity through the mantra of “Sahakar Se Samriddhi”

New Delhi : Government aims to achieve overall prosperity in the country through the mantra of “Sahakar Se Samriddhi”. It is being proposed to strengthen cooperatives by bringing transparency, modernization, and creating competitiveness. In order to achieve this, Government is formulating a new National Cooperation Policy, for which it has started consultations with various stakeholders including various Ministries/Departments of Central Governments, State Governments, Cooperative Federations, NABARD and other major cooperative institutions of the country. Already, response has been received from about 35 stakeholders, including 10 Ministries and 6 State Governments.

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.