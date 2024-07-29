Government Advances Safe Drinking Water Initiatives Under Jal Jeevan Mission

To enable every rural household in the country, to have assured potable water, in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis, through tap water connection, since August 2019, Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 25.07.2024, around 11.78 Crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 25.07.2024, out of 19.32 Crore rural households in the country, around 15.01 Crore (77.69%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes and the remaining 4.31 Crore households are likely to be covered by the States as per their plans. State/ UT-wise details of tap water connections as on 25.07.2024 are as below:

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs Rural HHs with tap water supply as on 15.8.2019 Rural HHs given tap water connections since 15.8.2019 Rural HHs with tap water connection as on date No. %age No. %age No. %age 1 A & N Islands 0.62 0.29 46.02 0.33 53.98 0.62 100.00 2 Arunachal Pr. 2.29 0.23 9.97 2.06 90.03 2.29 100.00 3 DNH & DD 0.85 0 0 0.85 100 0.85 100.00 4 Goa 2.64 1.99 75.44 0.65 24.56 2.64 100.00 5 Gujarat 91.18 65.16 71.46 26.02 28.54 91.18 100.00 6 Haryana 30.41 17.66 58.08 12.75 41.92 30.41 100.00 7 Himachal Pr. 17.09 7.63 44.64 9.46 55.36 17.09 100.00 8 Mizoram 1.33 0.09 6.91 1.24 93.09 1.33 100.00 9 Puducherry 1.15 0.94 81.33 0.21 18.67 1.15 100.00 10 Punjab 34.19 16.79 49.1 17.4 50.9 34.19 100.00 11 Telangana 53.98 15.68 29.05 38.3 70.95 53.98 100.00 12 Bihar 166.89 3.16 1.90 157.19 94.19 160.36 96.08 13 Uttarakhand 14.52 1.30 8.97 12.51 86.12 13.81 95.09 14 Ladakh 0.41 0.01 3.47 0.37 89.82 0.38 93.28 15 Nagaland 3.63 0.14 3.82 3.19 87.76 3.33 91.58 16 Lakshadweep 0.13 0.00 0.12 89.36 0.12 89.36 17 Sikkim 1.33 0.70 52.83 0.48 36.16 1.18 88.99 18 Maharashtra 146.72 48.44 33.01 78.28 53.35 126.72 86.37 19 Tamil Nadu 125.16 21.76 17.39 84.58 67.58 106.34 84.96 20 Uttar Pr. 265.97 5.16 1.94 219.24 82.43 224.40 84.37 21 Tripura 7.50 0.25 3.27 5.91 78.73 6.15 81.99 22 J & K 18.69 5.75 30.80 9.35 50.06 15.11 80.86 23 Assam 71.61 1.11 1.55 56.27 78.58 57.39 80.14 24 Meghalaya 6.51 0.05 0.70 5.16 79.24 5.20 79.94 25 Manipur 4.52 0.26 5.74 3.33 73.85 3.59 79.59 26 Chhattisgarh 50.05 3.20 6.39 36.06 72.05 39.26 78.44 27 Karnataka 101.17 24.51 24.23 54.42 53.79 78.93 78.02 28 Odisha 88.69 3.11 3.51 62.55 70.53 65.66 74.03 29 Andhra Pr. 95.45 30.74 32.21 39.38 41.26 70.12 73.47 30 Madhya Pr. 111.81 13.53 12.10 57.89 51.77 71.42 63.87 31 Jharkhand 62.48 3.45 5.52 30.27 48.44 33.72 53.97 32 Kerala 70.86 16.64 23.48 21.13 29.82 37.77 53.31 33 Rajasthan 107.07 11.74 10.97 43.49 40.62 55.23 51.58 34 West Bengal 175.27 2.15 1.22 87.10 49.70 89.25 50.92 Total 19,32.17 3,23.63 16.75 11,77.53 60.94 15,01.16 77.69

Source: JJM-IMIS