Government Advances Organic Farming with PKVY and MOVCDNER Schemes Since 2015

Government is implementing dedicated schemes for promotion of organic farming in the country viz. Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development in North East Region (MOVCDNER) since 2015-16. Under these schemes, farmers are encouraged to take up organic cultivation using organic inputs and the schemes provide end to end support to farmers’ i.e. from production to marketing of organic produce. Hands-on training to farmers about on-farm production of organic fertilizers and its use are integral part of these schemes. Farmers are provided a subsidy of Rs 15000/ ha / 3 years under PKVY and 15000/ ha/ 3 years under MOVCDNER for various organic inputs including bio-fertilizers and organic manure at affordable prices to the farmers.

Further, the Government has approved the Market Development Assistance (MDA) @ ₹ 1,500/MT to promote organic fertilizers i.e., manure produced at plants under GOBARdhan initiative covering different biogas/CBG support schemes/ programmes of stakeholders Ministries/ Departments at the total outlay of ₹1,451.84 crore (FY 2023-24 to 2025-26), which includes a corpus of ₹ 360 crore for research gap funding etc. This will enable the farmers to get organic fertilizers namely, Fermented Organic Manure (FOM), Liquid FOM, and Phosphate Rich organic manure (PROM) at reasonable prices.

The Government of India has launched the Namo Drone Didi Scheme with an aim to empower the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and to provide access to modern agricultural technology. In this contest, Department of Fertilizers, through Fertilizer companies, has ensured distribution of 1,094 to Namo Drone Didi of SHGs. Fertilizer Marketing Companies are involved in creating marketing plan for Drone Didis. During the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), launched on November, 15, 2023, 1.79 lakh demonstration of drone applications were done for spraying nano and water soluble fertilizers across various crops.

In order to promote the use of bio-fertilizers, ICAR has developed improved and efficient strains of bio-fertilizers specific to different crops and soil types. Liquid Bio-fertilizer technology with higher shelf-life has also been developed. Besides, ICAR has developed technology to prepare various types of bio-fertilizer/ bio-enriched organic manures. These are promoted through demonstration, farmers awareness campaigns and KVK. The ICAR also imparts training to educate farmers on the benefits of bio-fertilizers.