Government Advances Judicial Infrastructure with New Centrally Sponsored Scheme

The primary responsibility for the development of infrastructure facilities for judiciary rests with the State Governments. The Union Government supplements the resources of the State/UTs Governments, by way of financial assistance through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Judicial Infrastructure. The scheme covers construction of Court Halls and Residential units for Judicial officers along with Lawyer Halls, Toilet Complexes and Digital Computer room. Further, as per the extant guidelines, the Government of India grants funds in lump-sum to the States/UTs.

Monitoring of progress of judicial infrastructure under the scheme is done through Nyaya Vikas portal 2.0. As per information made available on this portal, as on 15.07.2024, there are 420 proposed projects under the Scheme.

As on date, central share of Rs.11294.80 crores has been released under the scheme since its inception in 1993-94, out of which Rs. 10,489.14 crore has been utilized as on 20.07.2024. There are 23,079 number of court halls and 20,890 number of residential units available in the district and subordinate courts against the working strength of 20,414 Judges/Judicial Officers as on 20.07.2024. The State/UT-wise details of the funds sanctioned/allocated and utilized is Annexed.

The Union Government is sensitive to the needs of building better infrastructure for the judiciary of the District and subordinate courts. During last ten years, 7,256 Court Halls and 10678 Residential Units have been constructed for subordinate judiciary. Further, as per Nyaya Vikas Portal, 2,990 Court Halls and 2,492 residential units are under construction as on date. A monitoring mechanismis in place for time bound implementation of the Scheme, as per its guidelines.

There is a High Court Level Monitoring Committee in the State, chaired by the Chief Justices of the respective High Courts and comprising other stake holders including, Registrar General of the High Court, portfolio judges, Law/Home Secretary of the State and Secretary of the State PWD as members. This committee periodically meets to review the physical /financial progress of the projects. Besides, a Central Level Monitoring Committee, chaired by Secretary, Department of Justice, The Government of India reviews the progress of the projects and settles the implementation related issues.

ANNEXURE