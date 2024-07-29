Government Advances Bio-Ethanol Production: New Plants to Boost Renewable Energy

The government has notified the “Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan- Vatavaran Anukool fasal awashesh Nivaran) Yojana” for providing financial support for setting up Second Generation (2G) bioethanol projects in the country in order to encourage the establishment of 2G bio-ethanol plant using cellulosic and lignocellulosic biomass including petrochemical route and other feedstocks.
Under this scheme, six commercial 2G bio-ethanol plants and four demonstration 2G bio-ethanol plants have been approved. The details are as under:
|Sl No.
|State
|District
|Entities
|Project Type
|1.
|Haryana
|Panipat
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|Commercial
|2.
|Odisha
|Bargarh
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|Commercial
|3.
|Punjab
|Bathinda
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|Commercial
|4.
|Assam
|Numaligarh
|Numaligarh Refineries Limited
|Commercial
|5.
|Karnataka
|Davangere
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
|Commercial
|6.
|Andhra Pradesh
|Nandyal
|RCPL
|Commercial
|7.
|Haryana
|Panipat
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|Demonstration
|8.
|Bihar
|Sagauli
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|Demonstration
|9.
|Maharashtra
|Sangli
|Lignopura Agrotech Pvt Ltd
|Demonstration
|10.
|Karnataka
|Sameerwadi
|Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
|Demonstration
The 2G bio-ethanol plant set up by IOCL at Panipat, Haryana has been dedicated to the Nation on 10th August, 2022. The commercial bio-ethanol plants at Bathinda, Bargarh and Numaligarh are in advanced stages of construction.
IOCL has also set up a Third-Generation bio-ethanol plant at Panipat, Haryana.