Government Advances Bio-Ethanol Production: New Plants to Boost Renewable Energy

The government has notified the “Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan- Vatavaran Anukool fasal awashesh Nivaran) Yojana” for providing financial support for setting up Second Generation (2G) bioethanol projects in the country in order to encourage the establishment of 2G bio-ethanol plant using cellulosic and lignocellulosic biomass including petrochemical route and other feedstocks.

Under this scheme, six commercial 2G bio-ethanol plants and four demonstration 2G bio-ethanol plants have been approved. The details are as under:

Sl No. State District Entities Project Type 1. Haryana Panipat Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Commercial 2. Odisha Bargarh Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Commercial 3. Punjab Bathinda Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Commercial 4. Assam Numaligarh Numaligarh Refineries Limited Commercial 5. Karnataka Davangere Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Commercial 6. Andhra Pradesh Nandyal RCPL Commercial 7. Haryana Panipat Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Demonstration 8. Bihar Sagauli Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Demonstration 9. Maharashtra Sangli Lignopura Agrotech Pvt Ltd Demonstration 10. Karnataka Sameerwadi Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Demonstration

The 2G bio-ethanol plant set up by IOCL at Panipat, Haryana has been dedicated to the Nation on 10th August, 2022. The commercial bio-ethanol plants at Bathinda, Bargarh and Numaligarh are in advanced stages of construction.

IOCL has also set up a Third-Generation bio-ethanol plant at Panipat, Haryana.