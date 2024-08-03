Government Accelerates Maritime Development with Key Initiatives in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant update on India’s maritime infrastructure Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, gave written reply in the Parliament today, detailing major developments and investments within the sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Shri Sonowal informed that the construction of the Machilipatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh officially began on April 21, 2023 is projected for completion by October 2025. The port, a Non-Major Port under the administrative control of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Although it is not included under the central government’s Sagarmala Scheme, the development of the port is supported by a significant term loan of ₹3,940.42 crores sanctioned by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to the Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Limited (MPDCL), a subsidiary of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB).

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh, totaling ₹4,600 crores. Of these, 22 projects worth approximately ₹2,530 crores have been completed, while 14 projects, valued at ₹2,070 crores, are in various stages of implementation. Among these developments, a state-of-the-art International Cruise cum Coastal Terminal has been established at Visakhapatnam Port to accommodate both international and domestic passengers.

India’s port capacity has seen substantial growth, with the nation’s total port capacity reaching over 2,500 MTPA in the fiscal year 2022-23. This represents an impressive 86% increase from 2014-15, with cargo handling capacity at Major Ports also doubling during this period. These achievements underscore the Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance port infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Under the Sagarmala initiative, two Centres of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMs) have been established in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, with the Visakhapatnam campus being the first of its kind in Asia. The campus, integrated within the Indian Maritime University, houses 18 laboratories and has equipped over 10,000 students with employable engineering and technical skills.

The answers provided highlight ongoing initiatives and strategic developments in India’s port and shipping sectors.