Government Accelerates Chabahar Port Development Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

The Government of India has undertaken to develop the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, Iran by equipping and operating General Cargo and Container Terminal for a period of 10 years, as per the Long Term Main Contract, from the date of signing of the said Contract i.e., 13.05.2024.

A total of Rs.400 Cr has been allocated from FY 2016-17 to FY 2023-24. The amount utilized so far for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar is Rs. 201.51 Cr.

The port witnessed an increase of 43% in vessel traffic and a 34% rise in container traffic in 2023-2024. It is envisaged that there will be substantial increase in maritime trade and commercial earnings once the port becomes fully functional.

A similar development based agreement has been signed with Myanmar. Rs. 90 Lakhs has been allocated for Sittwe (Myanmar) for FY 2024-2025.