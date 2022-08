New Delhi : Government of Assam has provided Rs 23.95 crore to the Gorkha Development Council (GDC) from 2010-11 to 2021-22. The funds have been utilized for infrastructure schemes, beneficiary related schemes, cultural programmes/ events and sports activities. For the year 2022-23, Rs 1 crore is earmarked for GDC.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G.Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.