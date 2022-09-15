Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) opens free primary health check up centre

Chhatrapur: Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing opened a primary health check up center at Duburi Chhak under Kanamana Panchayat. Shri V J Rao Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gopalpur Port inaugurated the health check up center in the presence of Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, VP (HR/IR), Shri Vikash Kumar Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Shri Chittaranjan Bahinipati, AVP, (HR/IR) Gopalpur Port, Local villagers, Intellectuals and other port officials.

Inaugurating the health check up center Shri VJ Rao CEO, Gopalpur Port said GPL is always committed to improve the health, education and sanitation of the port peripherals. This Center is our step and support towards creating a healthier society.

All age group people in the nearby villages will be benefitted from this health check up center, said Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, VP (HR/IR) Gopalpur Port. Shri Mishra also appealed to the villagers to make maximum use of this facility.

Efficient and senior consultant doctors from various department like Gynecologist, Pediatrics and General Practioners will visit the check up center to diagnosis, councils and awares the patients in free of cost.

It may be recalled here that Gopalpur Port has undertaken significant work under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. A number of projects involving development of infrastructure for the local community have been executed.