Gopal Sahu has become the first Ironman Certified Coach from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), consisting of 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bicycle ride and marathon 42.20 km run, raced in that order. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Most Ironman events have a limited time of 16 or 17 hours to complete the race, course dependent.

Gopal took the online test to become the coach from WTC.

The passing score was 80, but Gopal was able to manage 88 out of 100. It was one of the toughest tests in his life till date. Though the test was open book, but as an Engineering student, Gopal knew the difficulty level of the open book papers and these tests are much tougher than the Engineering study.

Now athletes from Odisha and other parts of India can benefit to take triathlon coaching from Gopal.

Gopal is a professor in electrical engineering in Silicon Institute and he is also treasurer of Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club.

Other than coaching athletes to to become Ironman, Gopal is also grooming his six year old daughter Osheen(Pihu) from the to become a Tri-athlete and adventure lover girl.

Sanjeeb Panda, President of Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club and other members have congratulated Gopal for this great achievement.