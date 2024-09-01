Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana Extended Till Aug 31, 2025

Bhubaneswar: The Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana, a health insurance scheme for working journalists of Odisha, has been extended for a year, from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2025, with the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The Information and Public Relations Department announced that the health insurance scheme for working journalists renewal has been confirmed with a payment of an annual premium amounting to ₹8,55,76,314 to the Oriental Insurance Company, alongside the signing of a bilateral agreement with the I&PR Dept.

According to a press release from the I&PR Dept, 7,041 journalists have been covered under the scheme for one more year.

The Odisha Working Journalists Welfare Scheme portal will be accessible in the first week of September for new journalists wishing to register for the scheme, with the application period open for one month.