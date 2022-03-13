Gopabandhu Fellowship for Budding Social Change-makers

– Unveiling of ‘A Social Worker’s Diary’

– Over a year, fellows will be immersed in skill development and learning by action

– Youth involvement in the development of backward regions and vulnerable communities

Bhubaneswar: Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD), an organisation that has worked tirelessly as a pioneering force in the multi-dimensional field of social development is going to celebrate its 40th foundation day. To mark the occasion, CYSD has embarked upon a yearlong Gopabandhu Fellowship program for young professionals in an immersion program as social change agents. Young graduates from diverse academic backgrounds such as Humanities, Social Work, Social Science, Anthropology, Geography, Development Studies, Rural Development, Youth Development, Law, General Science, IT, Communication and Media Studies have come together to gain exposure to grassroots realities and prevalent social issues in the state. 32 out of 300 applicants have been chosen to partake in the Youth Leadership Development Camp for Gopabandhu Fellows, taking place over three days at CYSD.

The book ‘Diary of a Social Worker’ by noted civil society activist Jagadish Pradhan, was released on the occasion of this event. It encapsulates the spirit of a social worker’s journey behind their repose – their pain, speculations and apprehensions. The book contains the peaks and pitfalls, struggles and successes of the author’s life as a social worker. Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, noted thought leader and civil society expert along with founder and mentor of CYSD Shri Jagadananda, unveiled this memoir during a special ceremony at the end of the three-day leadership camp.

Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, the guest of honour for the event said, “It is our natural instinct to help others. Every ordinary person has the potential for social work and social good, which only needs to be awakened and is only possible through social analysis. This book is a primer for all the bright youngsters here and all those entering the field of social work’.

Member Secretary CYSD, Shri Jagadananda coordinated the program saying that “the youth need to take up the challenge to rebuild our social order and envision a better future”.

Shri Jagadish Pradhan, the author of the book opined “Coming from a farming family, I had to give up on my pursuit of a law education due to a drought that caused great financial duress in my family. After a brief period of political engagement, I realized that I could achieve the same goals through social work. This book captures my experiences, which I first drafted as a guide for young social workers for their advent into the field. I am extremely glad that this book is being released during such a wonderful program and setting.

Shradha Nayak, a law student and participant of the camp states- “As a law student I have come to realize many problems plaguing the society at large and also my privileges. I was introduced to the concept of social entrepreneurship two years ago and this camp has been extremely helpful for me to understand it better. I hope to be a catalyst to effect actual change and work on the grassroot levels. “

Adding to that, Postgraduate student Gopinath Tudu, another participant of the camp, hailing from Koraput states – “I want to engage with my community better as I understand the issues they face closely and bring about a change in mindsets. I believe this can only be achieved through collective efforts and this fellowship is the path for me to be able to do that.”

This initiative is a significant step towards encouraging youth to participate in social development and providing opportunities for them to connect with social issues.