Goodknight Survey Uncovers Year-Round Mosquito-Borne Diseases Concerns Among Indians

Mumbai, Aug 16, 2024: Majority of Indians fear threat of mosquito-borne disease year-round. Nearly 81% of Indians believe mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue can strike any time of the year, not just during the monsoons. This surprising insight was revealed in a recent pan-India survey, titled ‘One Mosquito, Countless Threats’ by Goodknight, India’s leading household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). The survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov.

India reported more than 94000 dengue cases alone last year, as per a report by National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). With World Mosquito Day approaching on August 20th, this serves as a timely reminder. It’s a call to action for continued vigilance with Goodknight, highlighting the importance of prioritizing year-round protection against mosquito-borne diseases.

The Goodknight survey was based on a representative size of 1011 respondents with shared concern among both males and females regarding the year-round threat of malaria and dengue. 83% of male respondents and 79% of female respondents resonated with the apprehension. Moreover, according to various third-party research, the economic toll of mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria and dengue in India is high.

In terms of geographic clusters, the survey data underscores similar level of concerns about mosquito-borne diseases. The East comprising states such as Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam stands out as the most vigilant, with a staggering 86% of respondents believing that malaria and dengue can happen any time of the year. Following closely, the West comprising states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh registers at 81%, while both the North comprising states such Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and South regions comprising states such Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, & Telangana show similar levels of concern at 80%. These regional insights highlight the importance of year-long prevention strategies to combat malaria and dengue.

Shekhar Saurabh, Category Head – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), says, “Approximately one-third of the survey respondents have reported either themselves or their family members being affected by malaria and dengue. This escalating threat of dengue and malaria profoundly impacts over 40 million Indians annually, a figure that is deeply concerning. Mosquito-borne diseases isn’t just limited to a health concern; it disrupts education, workforces, and weakens our economy. A healthy nation is a productive nation, and a robust GDP relies on a healthy workforce. Goodknight is committed to empowering families with affordable, innovative solutions. By working together, we can combat the rise of dengue and ensure a safer, healthier tomorrow for India.”

Commenting on the insights from the Goodknight Report, Dr. Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said, “I am increasingly concerned about the growing threat posed by mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria. These illnesses not only endanger individual lives but also burden healthcare systems and communities. What’s particularly alarming is the shift towards year-round transmission, a trend exacerbated by climate change, urbanization, and increased global travel. The recent surge in Dengue cases in India serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address this issue. With cases rising , it’s evident that traditional seasonal precautions are no longer sufficient. We must remain vigilant and adopt comprehensive strategies to protect ourselves and our communities from mosquito-borne diseases throughout the year”

Goodknight, with its legacy of pioneering mosquito repellent solutions like the Flash vapouriser, incense sticks, and the Advanced Fast Card, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding families from mosquito-borne diseases. In response to the recent health hazards associated with illegal, unregulated, and Chinese molecules entering and usage of repellents with such ingredients, Scientists at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed ‘Renofluthrin’ – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vapouriser formulation for mosquito control. GCPL, which is the leader in household insecticides category, has introduced the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser which is India’s most efficacious liquid vapouriser. This new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser formulation made of Renofluthrin is 2X more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vapouriser format currently available in India.