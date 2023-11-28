Gold Medal to Ministry of Ayush for excellent performance in ‘India International Trade Fair’

New Delhi,28th November:

Received gold medal for excellent performance in the ‘Ministry & Department’ category of the ‘India International Trade Fair’.

A total of 18 startups exhibited their new products at Ayush Pavilion.

Ayush Aahar, Innovative Ayush product range, Yoga Therapy Classes, Mijaaz and Prakriti Parikshan, Medical Advice, Creative Games and Learning were major points of attraction.

Visitors took medical advices at the clinic of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga-Naturopathy, Sova-Rigpa systems.

Career related advices were also given to the youth in the field of Ayush at the Ayush pavilion.

The Ministry of Ayush has been awarded the Gold Medal by the ‘India Trade Promotion Organization’ for its excellent performance in the ‘Ministries and Departments’ category of the Indian International Trade Fair. The Ministry had created an Ayush pavilion with various activities in the fair with the aim of promoting scientific evidence based Ayush treatment methods. Various curated activities and innovative presentations of the Ministry of Ayush were done by keeping scientific evidence based approach and became the centre of attraction for everyone.

To promote Ayush-entrepreneurship, a total of 18 Ayush start-ups were given the opportunity by the Ministry of Ayush to exhibit with new products in the pavilion. Free Clinics of Ayush medical systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga-Naturopathy, Sowa-Rigpa were also facilitated in the Ayush Pavilion.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sononwal, while giving special congratulations to the Ministry of Ayush on the occasion of this honour, said that after its establishment in 2014, the Ministry of Ayush is continuously moving forward with its objective. Despite being a new ministry, receiving the gold medal for its excellent work proves that the Ministry of Ayush and its team are succeeding in projecting evidence based achievements and innovations of various medicince systems of Ayush into the mainstream. Traditional medicine systems are emerging as the most famous and used medical system in India. Certainly, the continuous positive efforts of the Ministry of Ayush have succeeded in giving India not only national but also international recognition in the field of traditional medicine.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Ayush gave special priority to the youth in its pavilion. Career counselling of youth in the Ayush sector was also done through NCISM (National Commission for Indian System of Medicines) and NCH (National Commission for Homeopathy).

The Ministry of Ayush also used several creative activities to attract trade fair visitors and increase their knowledge of Ayush medicine. Activities like Play and Learn, Yoga Exercise, Ayush Diet, Dadi Se Puchho (Entertaining Telephonic Activity), Prakriti and Mizaaj Assessment Kiosk, and Selfie Point especially attracted the common people at the pavilion of the Ministry of Ayush.

On behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, the Ministry’s Media Cell, CCRH (Central Research Institute of Homeopathy), AIIA (All India Institute of Ayurveda), CCRAS (Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences), CCRUM (Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine), NIA (National Institute of Ayurveda), Invest India, MDNIY (Morar Ji Desai National Institute of Yoga), NMPB (National Medicinal Plant Board), CCRYN (Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy) all came together to showcase Ayush in the international trade fair, contributed to making the participation successful.