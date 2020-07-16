Godrej Protekt partners with Indian Railways for hygiene-based safe rail travel program

Mumbai: To empower people to live fearlessly in the ‘new normal’, Godrej Protekt, India’s trusted hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), introduces a complete personal and home hygiene range of twelve products. Offering 99.9% protection against germs, bacteria and viruses, the range includes Godrej Protekt Health Soap, Body Wash, Germ Protection Fruit & Veggie Wash, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, INR 1 Hand Sanitiser Sachet, Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray, On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface & Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, PW95 Face Masks, and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution.

Till recently, Godrej Protekt was present only in hand hygiene segment with hand sanitisers and handwashes including Mr. Magic – India’s first powder to liquid handwash, in its portfolio. With the new range, Godrej Protekt becomes a complete personal and home hygiene brand. It is foraying for the first time in segments like soaps, disinfectant sprays, face masks, fruit & veggie wash and dish washing liquid. Thus, Godrej Protekt will now offer hygiene based protection for home, kitchen and personal use. It has also introduced hand sanitiser in a sachet format at INR 1 for the first time.

Commenting on the occasion, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej Protekt’s purpose is to alleviate hygiene concerns of consumers with the personal and home hygiene range. We have become a complete hygiene-suite for home, kitchen and personal use. Our key new products include Germ Protection Fruit & Veggie Wash, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, INR 1 Hand Sanitiser Sachet, Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray, On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface & Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution. As a brand, Godrej Protekt aims to be INR 500 crore in next 3 years.”

He further added, “We have partnered with the Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone to promote travel hygiene amongst passengers and rail employees. 2 lac products of our new range like Hand Sanitiser Sachets, On the Go Disinfectant Spray will be used in passenger trains for a safe travel experience. Our Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray will be used to disinfect surfaces of ticket booking counters as well. We look forward to the partnership with Central Railways to build an initiative which will positively impact people’s lives.”

As a purpose-driven brand, Godrej Protekt has effectively utilised the new range for an initiative in partnership with Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone. In the new normal, regular activities like rail, flight, and road travel, will be impacted. Health risks perceived by people will need immediate acknowledgement, to boost their confidence and reassure a safe travel experience. Under the aegis of Protekt India Movement, Godrej Protekt and Mumbai division of Central Railway will run a joint program to improve travel hygiene and its awareness amongst passengers and rail employees. The following activities will be undertaken as part of the joint program:

• Safe travel awareness-raising activities will be conducted at railway stations under Central Railways

• Godrej Protekt Health Soap will be given to railway employees to boost their hand hygiene

• Godrej Protekt Hand Sanitiser sachets to be distributed amongst passengers on Central Railway local trains as well as long-distance trains originating from Mumbai for cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, and Gadag

• Godrej Protekt’s On the Go Disinfectant Spray, with 99.9% germ protection and anti-bacterial capabilities, will be used in the above mentioned long-distance trains to disinfect hard surfaces like passenger’s luggage along with handles, seats, armrests, door handles

• Surroundings and surfaces of ticket booking counters of Central Railway stations in Mumbai will be disinfected with Godrej Protekt Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray, an aerosol spray which kills 99.9% germs and bacteria. 87 ticket booking counters of 53 stations between CST upto Karjat, Panvel and Kasara, will be covered

• Both entities will co-create digital content around hygiene practices necessary for rail travel during COVID-19 times. This will be to build awareness amongst 4.12 lac combined followers of Central Railways on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The program will cover close to 400 local and long-distance COVID-19 special trains. The on-train activities will benefit passengers of long-distance trains traveling from Mumbai to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and other parts of Maharashtra. Passengers of Mumbai local trains running under Central Railways will benefit as well. Around 2 lac products from Godrej Protekt new personal and home hygiene will be offered by Godrej Protekt for this program.

Commenting on the joint program, Gaurav Jha, Sr. DCM, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, said, “Through a joint awareness program with Godrej Protekt, Central Railways highlights its commitment towards health and safety of our passengers and employees. This is a unique social initiative aiming to boost hygiene standards awareness as well as gear them with relevant solutions at select touchpoints. This will encourage people to travel more by rail. We will connect with passengers on-ground, in-train and via digital media through this program. Seeing its success, we can replicate this program across various zones of Indian Railways.”

Related

comments