Godrej Interio accelerates retail expansion with over 1,20,000 sq. ft. of retail space to broaden its market reach

Mumbai, August 26, 2024: Godrej Interio, one of India’s leading home and office furniture brands and a part of Godrej & Boyce, a company of Godrej Enterprises Group, is set to boost market share and growth with its ambitious expansion plans. The company plans to surpass 1,000 Interio furniture stores by August 2024 adding over 1,20,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The brand will also add 104 new stores in fiscal year 2025, marking a significant leap in its mission to make stylish, elegant, and thoughtfully designed furniture accessible to modern Indian homes. .

Commenting on the Retail Expansion, Dr. Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) at Godrej Interio, stated, “We are committed to elevate the home furnishing experience for our customers by combining extensive retail expansion with cutting-edge technological innovations. By significantly increasing our physical touchpoints, we’re not just growing our footprint but transforming the viewpoint of how Indians interact with their furniture. Our nationwide growth plan targets 34, 24, 19 and 27 of new stores for the northern, western, southern, and eastern regions respectively. These new stores will serve as hubs of inspiration, showcasing how aesthetically pleasing, tech-integrated products can enhance lifestyles and bring flexibility to modern Indian interiors.”

This substantial expansion places Godrej Interio at the forefront of the industry, driven by a strategic focus on modular furniture, comprehensive consumer behavior research such as the HomeScapes study, a robust omnichannel presence, and consultative showroom experiences. The Indian furniture market, valued at approximately US$ 23.12 billion in 2022, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to reach US$ 32.7 billion by 2026. Godrej Interio projects a 20% growth this year and plans to add over 2,00,000 sq. ft. of retail space in FY25. The company is poised to surpass 1,000 stores in August, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey.

Complementing its physical expansion, the brand continues to enhance its digital presence. The company’s e-commerce platform serves more than 17,000 pin codes, while the integration of advanced digital tools, such as the 3D Room Planner and ‘Visual Search’ tool on the e-commerce portal, further enriches the shopping experience for consumers. These features allow customers to visualize furniture in their own spaces, addressing pre-purchase concerns and enhancing satisfaction. The brand’s growth is further fueled by the introduction of more than 400 new products in the last year, filling market gaps and expanding reach. These new offerings focus on aesthetically pleasing designs that enhance lifestyle while providing better value to consumers, reinforcing Godrej Interio’s commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and preferences.

Additionally, Godrej Interio is also a preferred brand for developers for furnishing model apartments. This collaboration allows homebuyers to select furniture that aligns with contemporary living spaces, mirroring the aesthetics of sample flats while offering options to customize colors, fabrics, and make modular changes. The brand then sets up the chosen furniture in the new homes, ensuring a seamless transition for homeowners into their personalized, stylish living spaces.