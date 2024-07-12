Godrej Consumer Products Unveils India’s First Indigenous Mosquito Repellent Molecule in Goodknight Vapouriser

Mumbai, July 12, 2024: India has achieved a groundbreaking scientific milestone in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases. Scientists at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed ‘Renofluthrin’ – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vapouriser formulation for mosquito control.

The formulations made with Renofluthrin is 2X more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vapouriser format currently available in India. Rigorous testing and approval by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) underscore its efficacy and safety. GCPL, which is the leader in household insecticides category, is introducing the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser which is India’s most efficacious liquid vapouriser.

Every decade or so, new molecule formulations are needed to enhance efficacy against mosquitoes. With over 15 years since the last innovation, many people in India turned to highly potent repellent formats such as incense sticks that uses unregistered and illegal Chinese developed molecules. This has also triggered the influx of unregistered and illegal Chinese developed repellent molecules into India from various channels.

GCPL has always pioneered launching safe and effective new molecule formulations. Thus,

GCPL and its partner extensively invested in research & development for over 10 years to develop ‘Renofluthrin’ and its formulations. Patented by a partner, GCPL holds exclusive usage rights of this molecule in India till medium term.

Commenting on the breakthrough of the molecule, Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “With a 127-year legacy of innovation, Godrej has introduced many homegrown innovations in India. Notably, we observed widespread use of mosquito repellents like incense sticks, containing unregistered and illegal Chinese molecules entering India from various channels. Renofluthrin is India’s first indigenously developed mosquito repellent molecule which will deter people from using products with illegal molecules. This innovation makes India self-reliant as now we don’t have to import molecules from international markets. Renofluthrin is effective against the most founded mosquito species such as Anopheles, Aedes and Culex, among others.”

Dr Samir Dalwai, a Prominent Developmental Pediatrician & Senior Member, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), said, “Mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue illnesses not only cause severe health issues but also pose significant economic burdens. Therefore, it’s imperative to have highly effective protection against mosquitoes. When prescribing solutions to combat these diseases, I prioritize efficacy, safety, and long-term reliability. The introduction of new molecule like Renofluthrin, will only help to curb mosquito-borne diseases. Renofluthrin offers broad-spectrum efficacy, targeting common mosquito species responsible for malaria and dengue. Its instant knock-down effect and residual protection make it a formidable tool in reducing mosquito populations and, consequently, the transmission of these diseases.”

Research by Goodknight reveals that 63% of Indians prioritize liquid vapourisers as their top choice for protecting their families from mosquitoes. In response, GCPL is introducing the revolutionary molecule Renofluthrin in the Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser. The new liquid vapouriser will drive away mosquitoes 2X faster and works for 2 hours even after being switched off.

Sudhir Sitapati, further added, “GCPL enjoys exclusivity to use this patented Renofluthrin molecule in the medium term. This makes Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser formulation 2X more effective than any other formulation available in market. While Renofluthrin will be in India for now, we foresee great potential for this molecule in international markets where we operate.”

Goodknight Flash is economically priced at around ~ INR 100 for the complete pack (refill + vapouriser machine), with refills available at just INR 85 each, serving consumers in small urban cities, towns, and rural areas across the country.