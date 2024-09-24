Godrej Consumer Products Launches HIT Spray Matic: India’s First Automatic Mosquito Control Device

Mumbai, September 23, 2024: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), has marked its entry into the smart home gadgets for mosquito control segment with the launch of the revolutionary HIT Spray Matic. This product is the latest addition to GCPL’s extensive anti-mosquito armoury, further extending the company’s relentless efforts to protect households across India. Godrej HIT Spray Matic is India’s only government registered automatic mosquito spray device, which is designed to eliminate the threat of deadly mosquitoes instantly, setting a new benchmark in mosquito control and elimination. This innovative launch is available exclusively on Amazon.

According to Redseer’s report, ‘Unlocking Convenience: The Indian Smart Home Revolution’, smart home devices in India have seen rapid growth, with penetration rates rising to 8-10% in 2023, up from less than 4% pre-COVID. The report predicts this growth will continue, with adoption expected to reach 12-15% by 2025 and 25-28% by 2028. This surge is driven by increasing internet access, with 55% of the population now online.

HIT is the market leader in the mosquito aerosol category pegged at INR 570 crore. Aerosols form a part of INR 7400 crore household insecticides category that includes various solutions as liquid vapourisers, burning formats such as incense sticks, coils, and creams by launching HIT Spray Matic, Godrej HIT has attempted to merge both aerosol and technology into one to deliver instant protection from mosquitoes. The HIT Spray Matic operates on an automatic daily cycle, releasing a spray every two hours, ensuring better safety and efficacy.

Commenting on the launch of HIT Spray Matic, Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) shared insights on this development, stating, “At GCPL, our commitment to pioneering effective and safe solutions for mosquito control remains unwavering. With HIT Spray Matic, we are introducing India’s only government registered automatic mosquito spray device that is poised to redefine mosquito protection in Indian homes. HIT Spray Matic is expected to be adopted as a technology-enabled solution for those who seek convenience, efficacy and long-lasting protection from mosquitoes. The early response from our exclusive launch on Amazon has been exceptionally positive, reinforcing our belief that HIT Spray Matic will become a household essential across the country.”

The HIT Spray Matic operates on an automatic daily cycle, releasing a spray every two hours for up to six hours, and then automatically powers down. This cycle resumes 24 hours later, ensuring continuous protection without manual intervention. Offering 12-hour non-stop protection, even with open doors and windows, HIT Spray Matic ensures a safe, mosquito-free environment for your home. Each refill lasts up to two months and releases a mild, pleasant fragrance, combining efficacy with comfort. Designed for versatility, HIT Spray Matic can be easily mounted 6 feet above ground level on a wall, seamlessly integrating into any room while safeguarding your family from mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya and is currently priced at INR 650.

With the launch of HIT Spray Matic, GCPL reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that combine safety, convenience, and effectiveness.