Godrej & Boyce Launches Program in Bhubaneswar to Educate Jewellers on New Regulations

Bhubaneswar, 4th September 2024: The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has unveiled its latest range of high-security products designed specifically for the jewellery sector, the Defender Aurum Pro as per the newly created Class E standards prescribed by BIS.

This launch comes at a crucial time following the introduction of the new Quality Control Order (QCO) by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which mandates the sale of BIS-certified high security safes, lockers, doors, and lockers, effective June 2024. This order represents a significant shift in the industry, compelling jewelers to upgrade their security infrastructure to certified products that ensure superior protection and peace of mind.

Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce has been a pioneer in advancing security standards, and the new Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe is a testament to this commitment. This product not only meets but exceeds the requirements set forth by the latest regulations, offering jewelers unmatched protection for their valuable inventory. The Defender Aurum Pro, designed specifically for the jewelry industry, provides enhanced security features tailored to the unique needs of jewelers, ensuring they remain compliant while safeguarding their precious assets.

In addition to the Defender Aurum Pro, Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce also launched the ‘SmartFog’ system—a cutting-edge security solution designed to provide an additional layer of protection by instantly creating a fog barrier that disorients intruders. The ‘AccuGold’ Gold Purity Testing Machine offers jewellers a reliable tool to ensure the purity of gold, further enhancing their ability to provide top-notch service to their customers. These innovations reflect the company’s growing commitment to addressing the evolving security needs of jewellers in India.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President and Business Head of the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, remarked, “Our journey has been defined by our relentless focus on innovation and our ability to anticipate the changing security needs of our customers. The introduction of the Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe is a step in this direction. We have worked closely with regulators to understand the evolving needs of jewelers and consumers at large in India and have introduced safes that are able to defend modern day threats and meet global standards. The launch of ‘SmartFog’ and ‘AccuGold’, underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions launched with jewelers in mind. As the jewellery market in Odisha continues to grow, particularly in Bhubaneswar, the need for certified, high-quality security solutions has never been greater. We are proud to lead this transformation, ensuring that jewellers can operate with the confidence that their assets are well-protected.”

The introduction of the Quality Control Order is expected to have a profound impact on jewellers who currently rely on locally made, unbranded safes. The new regulations will necessitate a shift towards certified products, such as the Defender Aurum Pro, that guarantee both compliance and superior protection. With Odisha’s jewellery market experiencing robust growth, and more than 5,000 jewellers already registered with BIS for hallmarking, Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce is well-positioned to meet this rising demand.

With an anticipated market share of 65% for physical security products in Bhubaneswar, Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce is confident in its ability to capture significant market share in the coming years. The company’s commitment to innovation, coupled with its strong partnership network, positions it as a key player in the security solutions landscape, both in Odisha and across India.