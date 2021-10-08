Godrej & Boyce and WWF India, aims to empower over 100 mangrove ambassadors in nine coastal states of India

Chennai: In a bid to protect the most vulnerable communities and biodiversity from the impact of climate change, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, in collaboration with WWF India (World Wide Fund for Nature-India) continues the journey to protect mangroves and sensitize citizens about mangrove conservation. After the successful launch of the Magical Mangroves campaign in 2020, Godrej & Boyce and WWF India will rejuvenate the ongoing citizen movement in nine Indian states, which include Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka.

As a part of this program, WWF India will identify over 100 volunteers, who will commit their time towards being educated on mangrove conservation and inspire more community members to do the same. The volunteers, referred to as mangrove ambassadors, will be mentored by Godrej & Boyce to spread awareness about the significance of preserving these vital coastal ecosystems in their respective states and will be equipped with a curated toolkit of presentations, videos, story books, mangroves app and more.