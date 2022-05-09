Godrej Appliances offers wide range of home appliances and enhanced shopping experience to consumers in Chandol, Kendrapara

Bhubaneshwar : Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group announced that its business Godrej Appliances plans to strengthen its presence and expand its network of exclusive brand outlets further, inaugurating its first store in Chandol, Kendrapara district in the state of Odisha, India. This will be the brand’s 26th exclusive outlet in Odisha under Bhubaneshwar branch.

Towards strengthening the supply chain and creating a next-level experience for customers in Kendrapara, Godrej Appliances has launched its exclusive brand outlet- called Godrej Inspire Hub spread over 1200 sq ft, strategically located on the Chandol mainroad, in collaboration with its channel partner Jagannath Electronics.

Convenience and comfort are primacies for consumers today. This is evident from the gradual increase in demand for premium products, even in tier II and tier III cities. Moreover, with the pandemic in the backdrop, appliances have emerged as a necessity in every Indian home.

EBOs solidify Godrej Appliances’ already extensive network across the country, fulfill the premium product requirement of its customers and most importantly give them a much wider display to choose from thus enhancing their purchase experience. The brand currently has 120+ exclusive outlets across the country and aims to have 140+ EBOs by this financial year.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head – Godrej Appliances said, “We have always endeavored to be as close to our customers as possible. We believe our Exclusive Brand Outlets will give even greater value to our loyal customers. With our exclusive showroom, we have the opportunity to showcase our entire range of best-in-class appliances at a single location. Odisha is an important market for us and we look forward to delighting our customers with the best shopping experience.”

Adding further, Sanjay Kumar Behera, Owner of Jagannath Electronics said, “We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Godrej Appliances, which is a highly respected and trusted brand. We are sure that our outlet will prove to be a great destination for the discerning customers of Chandol through its unique offerings from Godrej Appliances.”

The exclusive brand outlet will display the entire range of Godrej appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, air- conditioners, dishwashers, air coolers, deep freezers, microwave ovens, thermoelectric technology-powered Godrej Qube and UV-C technology-based Godrej Viroshield. To top it, there are inaugural assured gifts on purchase of select models for customers. Consumers will also be able to avail one-year free extended warranty on select models and one year of product insurance, exclusively, at every Godrej Appliances’ exclusive brand outlet. The brand also provides priority after-sales service to every Godrej exclusive store customer.