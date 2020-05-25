Godrej Appliances initiates remote selling video assist program amidst COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai: The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown have hampered demand and greatly impacted consumer sentiments. Large Appliances segment which is dominated by cooling categories has been severely impacted. With businesses across sectors suffering a dent, consumers are being extremely cautious about purchases on one hand. On the other, appliances are the need of the hour with their ability to provide convenience and comfort at home.

Godrej Appliances, one of India’s leading Consumer Appliances brand, has announced a string of thoughtfully designed offers to complement their thoughtfully made appliances – providing consumers with much needed financial flexibility during purchase. These exclusive offers include extended warranty for 12 months, cashback up to Rs 3000 (select bank partners), up to INR 10,000 off on MRP, up to 47% off on Annual Maintenance Contracts, Easy EMI Offers like 0% Interest on EMI on all leading credit / select debit cards, Fixed EMI with Bajaj Finance on select AC models and attractive finance offers with 18/4, 10/0 and many options on selected models across categories, for those who are planning purchases as soon as the lockdown is lifted. With exclusive exchange offers on all Godrej Air Conditioner, consumers can bring home cooling comfort at a discounted rate. That’s not all. On the purchase of select models of Godrej Air Conditioners, consumers can avail subsidized installation charges as well, starting at INR 399.

As a responsible brand, Godrej Appliances is taking all the necessary precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of its customers and that of trade partners, the brand has shared store opening guidelines and good practices across its trade network espousing social distancing, maintaining hygiene standards, sanitization of appliances and work surfaces at retails shops, staff guidelines, etc.

The brand has also made arrangements to help consumers buy appliances without having to step out of the comfort of their homes through the new video-assisted remote selling initiative and the nascent initiative is already seeing signs of acceptance. Under this initiative, customers are being provided the option of a scheduled live demo via video call with the brand’s store-based advisors followed by flexible payment options as per the customer’s preference.

“Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, our consumers are locked inside their homes burdened by the various home chores without adequate help. They need to equip themselves with appliances to minimize their efforts, while they stay in and ‘work from home’. This situation is not going to be restricted to current lockdown but is expected to continue in some form even beyond lockdown for several months. At Godrej, consumers’ safety is our top priority and we are committed to providing maximum convenience to our consumers and their loved ones. Hence, we have proactively worked out this video-assisted selling initiative. We also understand that savings matter a lot to consumers now, across segments. This is why we have worked out a spectrum of thoughtfully designed offers to choose from ranging from long term lucrative finance offers to cash backs and extended warranties, exchange and discounts on AMC. We hope consumers will make use of these options and make the right purchase for themselves so their homestay is made more comfortable and they are better prepared for future.” said Kamal Nandi – Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances.

These offers are launched through trade partner network and via its official website & e-commerce site. The brand has also rolled out e-catalogues through extensive dealers’ network, reaching out to the customer base with these attractive finance offers on select models.

