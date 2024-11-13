Godrej Appliances Brings the Store to Your Doorstep This Festive Season

Odisha, 13th November 2024: In a move aimed at bringing its innovative range of products closer to consumers, the Appliances business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched its ‘Appliances on Wheels’ initiative. This unique campaign, which began on October 15th in Odisha, is designed to take the brand’s Exclusive Brand Outlet – ‘Inspire Hub’ experience directly to consumers, covering approximately 2000+ kms and engaging 3,000 households across 16 destinations in Odisha.

Godrej Appliances’ Exclusive Brand Outlets, known as Inspire Hub, offer an immersive shopping experience for customers, showcasing the brand’s diverse product portfolio under one roof. Through the Appliances on Wheels, the brand is taking this experience to consumers directly, aiming to increase brand visibility and consumer engagement. The vehicle, equipped with Godrej Appliances’ advanced product portfolio, provides consumers with hands-on interaction with its complete range of home appliances – refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, microwave ovens, air coolers and deep freezers.

A key highlight of this initiative is the Virtual Reality (VR) experience, offering consumers an immersive way to explore Godrej Appliances’ advancements in technology. The VR activation showcases the brand’s AI powered appliances, allowing consumers to engage with the product range in an interactive and experiential manner.

Complete with a range of interactive engagement activities, assured gifts, vouchers, and exciting prizes, the brand aims to create a fun and memorable experience for visitors, encouraging them to explore the brand’s offerings further at their nearest stores.

Consumers have also shared their enthusiasm for the unique initiative. One customer remarked, “After hearing about this initiative from a friend, I was very intrigued, especially since I had been considering purchasing a Washing Machine. The idea of having a store brought directly to my doorstep was very interesting and made the purchase a memorable one for both me and my family.”

Speaking about the initiative, Swati Rathi, Head of Marketing, Godrej Appliances, said, “With the ‘Appliances on Wheels’ initiative, we are bringing our exclusive store experience directly to the doorsteps of our consumers during the festive season. We want them to feel connected to our products, in an experiential manner and the VR experience will help to make the engagement more memorable. The initiative is aligned to the brand’s constant focus on consumer engagement and innovation. Odisha has 18+ Godrej Inspire Hub Appliance stores and hence we chose the state for this initiative.”