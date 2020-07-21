Godhan Nyay Yojana is multipurpose and beneficial for all : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel formally commenced Godhan Nyay Yojana, the ambitious scheme of state government in Baihar Gauthan of Aarang block in Raipur district today, by purchasing cowdung. On the occasion, Chief Minister extended greetings of Hareli festival and congratulated them on inauguration of Godhan Nyay Yojana. In the inaugural programme, Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Daharia and other public representatives were present.

In his address to the programme, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that it is a historical day today. After Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, Government has launched Godhan Nyay Yojana for betterment of the farmers and villagers. He said that Chhattisgarh Government is the first government of the country, which has started procurement of cowdung at government rate. This scheme is multipurpose and beneficial for everyone. Cowdung procurement will encourage conservation and nourishment of livestock. The scheme would promote vermi-compost production and use, improving fertility of soil. This will also end the practice of open grazing and encourage use of organic manure instead of chemical fertilizers, and thereby reducing the input cost of farming.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh has several problems, and open grazing is one of the major problems here. To solve this problem, government chalked out the scheme of gauthan construction in villages. Narva, Ghurua and Bari was also included in the plan. Today, Narva, Gurua, Ghurua, Bari have become ‘chaar chinhari’ of Chhattisgarh, which are being preserved. Chief Minister said that Roka Chheka Abhiyan has also yielded promising results and this year, sowing work has been completed a fortnight earlier. This campaign will encourage bi-crop farming in the state, bringing prosperity for farmers. He said that cowdung will be procured at Rs 2/kg, which will be utilized by self-help groups to make vermi-compost and the vermicompost so produced will be sold at Rs 8/kg. The programme was also addressed by Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey and Urban Administration Minister Dr Shivkumar Daharia, giving detailed information about various decisions taken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister, in larger interest of farmers. Chief Minister was accorded warm and enthusiastic welcome at the programme by farmers and villagers. They greeted Chief Minister in traditional manner. Mr. Baghel reached gauthan via bullock card and performed customary rituals of Hareli festival. Later, he fed flour and khamar leaves londhi to cows. Chief Minister also participated in Gedi, Bhaura-Bati, Gilli-danda and other traditional activities including pitthul. Villagers felicitated Chief Minister with khumri, nangar and gamchha. Chief Minister also had a look on products manufactured by women self-help groups of village Baihar and gauthan bazar. On the occasion, Member of Rajya Sabha Mrs. Chhaua Verma, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikas Upadhyay, Mayor Mr. Ejaz Dhebar, Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Mr. Girish Dewangan, Fertilizer and gramodyog Board Chairman Mr. Rajendra Tiwari, State Women Commission Chairman Dr Kiranmayee Nayak, State Farmer Welfare Board Chairman Mr. Surendra Sharma, Jila Panchayat President Mrs. Domeshwari Verma, Janpad Panchayat President Mr. Khilesh Dewangan and other public representatives along with large number of villagers were present.

Related

comments