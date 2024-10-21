Godavari Biorefineries Limited Initial Public Offering To Open On Wednesday, October 23, 2024

October 18, 2024: Godavari Biorefineries Limited (“GBL” or “Company”), proposes to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 (“Bid / Offer Opening Date”).

The Offer comprises of fresh issue of such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 3,250 million (“Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale of up to 6,526,983 Equity Shares (“Offer for Sale”, together with the Fresh Issue, “Total Offer Size”)

The price band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹ 334 to ₹ 352 per Equity Share (“Price Band”). Bids can be made for a minimum of 42 Equity Shares and in multiples of 42 Equity Shares thereafter (“Bid Size”).

The Company intends to utilize the Net Proceeds towards repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, estimated to be ₹ 2,400 million and balance amount of the Net Proceeds towards general corporate purposes (collectively, “Objects of the Offer”).

The Offer for Sale comprises of up to 500,000 Equity Shares by Somaiya Agencies Private Limited, up to 500,000 Equity Shares by Samir Shantilal Somaiya, up to 200,000 Equity Shares by LakshmiwadiMines and Minerals Private Limited; up to 300,000 Equity Shares by Filmedia Communication Systems Private Limited, up to 100,000 Equity Shares by Somiya Properties Investment Private Limited and up to 4,926,983 Equity Shares by Mandala Capital AG Limited.

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations (the “Anchor Investor Portion”), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”). In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than the Anchor Investor Portion) (the “Net QIB Portion”).

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to all QIBs. Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors (“Non-Institutional Portion”) of which one-third of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 0.20 million and up to ₹ 1.00 million and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 1.00 million and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of the Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of the Non-Institutional Portion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

Further, not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Portion (“Retail Portion”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. All Bidders (except Anchor Investors) shall mandatorily participate in this Offer only through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process and shall provide details of their respective bank account (including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) in case of UPI Bidders (defined hereinafter) in which the Bid Amount will be blocked by the SCSBs or by the Sponsor Banks under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process. For details, see “Offer Procedure” on page 412 of the Red Herring Prospectus (“RHP”).

Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.