GoAir Entrusts Neo Tech By Donear Group For Protection Against Coronavirus

Mumbai: Being market leaders in the fabric & apparel space, the Donear Group (comprising of eminent brands such as Donear, GBTL – formerly known as GRASIM Suiting & OCM), have received a large order from GoAir airlines for 80000 passenger kits (face shield and masks), 40000 gowns and PPE kits.

Amongst a lot of competition, the Donear Group bagged this order due to their experience, the comfort and durability of their products and their usage of a special breathable, water-proof chemical which makes the products very comfortable to wear.

The Group has been known for their pioneering efforts, and with the inception of their NEO TECH® technology, they have been the 1st Indian company to partner with HeiQ, a Swiss company, to make anti-viral fabric/ accessories/ apparel which are 99.99% effective in killing the virus that causes COVID-19 within minutes.

Rahul Agarwal (Director – Donear) said, “We are delighted and feel honoured to help our country’s people and their warriors, and it’s our responsibility to protect them. We have successfully received an order from GoAir and are looking forward to contributing to the aviation industry along with healthcare, defence, banking, govt bodies, police etc. We endeavour to provide our civilians and frontline warriors with the best quality protective gear while keeping them safe and sound and meet the evolving needs of today and tomorrow.”

