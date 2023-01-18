Goa Postal Department appeals that citizens avail benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme

AMRITPEX plus launch event is to be held at national level in Delhi on 11th February 2023. It is proposed to cover eligible girl children under Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme on a large scale as a part of women empowerment and financial inclusion drive during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and in run up to ‘Amritpex 2023’. ‘Amritpex 2023’ is proposed to open 7.5 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi accounts at national level in 24 hours. To contribute to the national level objective as a whole, Goa Postal Division appeals to all parents of girl children under 10 years of age to approach the nearest post office and open the Sukanya Samriddhi Account on 9th February 2023. For further details of the scheme citizens are requested to contact the nearest post office.