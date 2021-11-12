Go Samvardhan Utsav celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The district-level Go Samvradhana Utsav was celebrated at Alipingala six km away from here on Thursday, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli inaugurated the celebration and spoke his close childhood association with cows in his village and termed cow farming a profession that is commercially viable for employment generation. .

Collector Parul Patawari, ZP president Priyadarshini Biswal, block chairperson Bijaya Laxmi Behera attended the event as guests, Speaking on the occasion attending guests spelled out that the domestication of cow happened in ancient times, it provides be useful to mankind in several ways as milk serves as a food supplement for the growing population mainly for children, collector Patwari said.

. cow being treated as the second mother in society moreover cattle rearing for profit, the profession has been prompted from ancient times for accruing pecuniary benefits. ZP president Biswal revealed.

Apparently, Jagatsinghpur district earns name as top across the state for milk production past few years, speakers informed at the meeting. The attending guests performed Go Puja in the presence of hundreds of cow lovers. Later Collector felicitated a few cow and calf growers successfully taming cows. A free medical camp for animals was organized after the end of the celebration.

Related