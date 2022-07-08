GO FIRST’s Monsoon Sale, fares starting at Rs 1,499

Mumbai : GO FIRST today has announced the launch of a limited period monsoon sale offer with amazing fares starting at INR 1,499/- (taxes and fees included) for travel on flights on its domestic network. Passengers can book across all domestic sectors operated by GO FIRST for the travel period from 26th July – 31st March, 2023. The four day booking period has been commenced from 7th July 2022 and will conclude on the 10th July 2022.

GO FIRST has initiated this lowest fare offer for customers so that they can avail these attractive fares to plan their travel well in advance. GO FIRST has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience.

Tickets for the flights can be booked through across all channels including GO FIRST website, Mobile App, Airport kiosks, call centres, travel agents and OTAs.