Go First Consolidates Its Market Position With Strong Growth In Market Share

Mumbai : GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) registered a growth in market share from 8.2% to 9.8% in the month of October 2021 as per the figures declared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The airline also registered a high seat load factor at 75.4% in October 2021, demonstrating a continuous growth month on month.

The airline had zero cancelled flights and no passenger complaints in October 2021. This speaks volumes about the carrier’s operational efficiency and commitment to optimum customer service.

Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, “We believe we have consistently performed well and that is reflected in our increased market share The. October results show that we can now look ahead optimistically to more opportunities and growth. Our customers have reiterated their faith in us. Zero cancellation and passenger complaints bear testimony to our relentless efforts to provide exceptional service.”

About GO FIRST:

Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GO AIR, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a nine-year-old Bombay Realty.

