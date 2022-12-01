GO FIRST CELEBRATES 17TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 3 INCREDIBLE OFFERS

Mumbai: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced three exciting celebratory offers as the airline completes 17 years of successful operations. Marking the 17th-year milestone, GO FIRST will be providing a free ticket to all 17-year-olds for their next trip with GO FIRST.

The passengers can avail of 17% off by using the code ‘GOING17’ while booking a ticket for any desired destination on the GO FIRST mobile app only. As a part of the offers, the airline fares would be starting INR 1717*(all-in) for bookings made from 1st December 2022 to 5th December 2022 within the travel period of 20th December 2022 to 30th September 2023. Tickets for the offer can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via the GO FIRST official Mobile App.

The offers will enable customers to plan a business trip or a family vacation well in advance at extremely affordable pricing and added benefits. In addition to convenience and affordable flying experience, GO FIRST has been consistent in providing flight options and flexibility to their customers with value-driven initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said, “We are extremely happy as we celebrate our 17th anniversary and being able to contribute to the elevating Indian aviation industry with our Ultra Low-Cost Model. These offers are a token of gratitude to travellers for choosing to fly with us over the years. We are proud of the GO FIRST employees who work dedicatedly to provide the best flying experience. As we continue to grow and expand across borders, we look forward to many more accomplishments and milestones in the near future.”

GO FIRST has always been at the forefront of customer satisfaction, and in line with its, You Come First philosophy, has introduced several passenger-friendly services aimed at providing a seamless experience. This offer is an extension of its customer-centricity philosophy, “You Come First”.

Recently GO FIRST inducted 55th Airbus A 320 NEO into its fleet. Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney of delivery of serviceable engines soon and the same will be immediately put into service within December 2022 and will certainly help to cater the growing demand for domestic travel. With the induction of many serviceable engines, GO FIRST expects to increase the frequency and number of flights to provide improved connectivity to its passengers and to regain its market share.