GMR Hyderabad International Airport Recommences Hyderabad – Malé Flight Service

New Delhi: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), today recommenced direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives. IndiGo has started this new route from Hyderabad. The aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé amidst much fanfare at the airport. Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and IndiGo, along with other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to wish passengers and crew bon voyage.

IndiGo flight 6E 8108 departed from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 PM (IST) and will arrive at Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 4.30 PM (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 20.50 PM (IST). Initially the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé three times a week from 22nd August (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from 15th October (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “With the direct flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé, travelers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can now enjoy the bright marine life with rich scenic splendors of the beaches of Maldives. The hassle-free travel experience will attract holiday goers, nature lovers and adventure junkies alike. This is an enticing vacation destination for vacation travelers from Hyderabad. Airlines have shown keen interest in adding new flight routes and connecting more exotic international destinations from the city of pearls.”

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “This new route will offer access to an unparalleled international holiday destination to travelers from south India. Maldives has always been a favourite amongst Indians, and more so after the pandemic. This new service will cater to the increased demand for international holiday travel demand from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

Leveraging the natural location advantage and multi-modal connectivity, Hyderabad International Airport with its extensive route network and choice of airlines for its passengers, has firmly established itself as the ‘Gateway of Choice’ in South and Central India. Its proximity for passengers from the nearby cities, viz. Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati has ushered in a large movement of air travelers visiting the city or transiting via Hyderabad to other International and Domestic destinations.

The pristine beautiful islands of Maldives are the dream destination for honeymoon seekers, couples, adventure sports lovers and families alike. This paradise on earth is an absolute treat for the eyes as well as the senses and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the world. A perfect destination to enjoy a luxurious holiday, Malé has a number of beaches where one can enjoy tons of enthralling water sports activities such as swimming, kayaking, wakeboarding, Scuba diving, Catamaran sailing etc.