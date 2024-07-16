GMDC marked a significant milestone in the process of Commercial Coal Mining in the country: Successfully executed Coal Mining Development and Production Agreement with Ministry of Coal for “Kudanali-Lubri” Coal Mine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a leading mining and mineral processing PSU in India, marks a significant milestone with the successful execution of Coal Mining Development and production Agreement with Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India for “Kudanali-Lubri” coal mine, Odisha in an event held at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi on July 15, 2024. This is GMDC’s third commercial coal mine in Odisha, reinforcing its commitment to boost the energy sector and solidify GMDC’s position as a key industry player.

GMDC’s strategic foresight in bagging the “Kudanali-Lubri” coal mine stems from its experience and understanding of Odisha’s mining ecosystem. This mine in Angul district is in close proximity to GMDC’s existing coal mine “Baitarni West”, which will allow GMDC to optimize its resources in developing and operationalizing these coal mines. “Kudanali-Lubri” is a partially explored coal mine with an estimated reserve of 396.10 MT of thermal coal. With the addition of this coal mine, the estimated coal reserves with GMDC now stands at approx. 2040 MT.

Commenting on this development, Shri Roopwant Singh, IAS, MD-GMDC said, “We are committed to driving growth and security in the energy sector. The addition of “Kudanali-Lubri” coal mine in our portfolio is a significant milestone for us, as it not only strengthens our resource portfolio but also enables us to maximize our operational efficiencies and cost effectiveness in a single state outside Gujarat”.