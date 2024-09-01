Globalart’s Regional Competition – Kolor Champ ’24, Bengaluru

Bengaluru : The Globalart Regional Competition – Kolor Champ ’24 in Bangalore saw over 350 young artists from across the city come together to showcase their creativity. Children aged 5 to 15 years participated in this vibrant event, where they were challenged to create unique artwork based on a topic announced on the spot.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr Dinesh Victor, Founder & Managing Director of SIP Academy India, which runs the Globalart program in India.

Speaking at the event, Mr Dinesh Victor emphasised the importance of art in a child’s education, stating, “Art is a vital form of self-expression for children. I encourage more parents to support their children in learning art and fostering creativity. Seeing so many children on this platform where we recognise them for their talents is wonderful. I wish our students continued success.”

Mr. Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy India, highlighted the growing participation each year, saying, “Creativity is essential for success in today’s world. The Globalart program, which nurtures children’s creativity through drawing and colouring—activities they naturally enjoy—has been warmly embraced by both children and parents. By cultivating creativity from a young age, these children, as future citizens, will be better equipped to find innovative solutions to the complex challenges of our rapidly evolving world.” Mr Victor also noted, “Many of our former students, now thriving in creative fields such as interior design, architecture, graphic design, and fashion design, attribute their success to their time with Globalart. He also stated that Creative thinking is a critical skill for success in any field. He thanked the parents for providing this opportunity for their children thus enabling them to become creative thinkers in their future!”