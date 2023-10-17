Global investor awareness program held at Mahamayi college

Berhampur:- 17/10/23: An investor refresher program has been held at the local Mahamayi woman’s college on the premises of the bombay stock exchange in Mumbai.

Career council cell coordinator Swarnalata patnaik coordinated the program on the instructions of Mrs. Kavita shetpathi president of the college on the occasion of world investers week, financial consultant Admas Rajan Manigrahi joined the event as the keynote speaker and advised the students that Tap large organisations like corporates, associations and educational institutions to run IAPs for their members. Position your IAP as a welfare initiative, which will help their employees or members enjoy better financial health. Approach the HR department (corporates) or secretary (association) or trustees (educational institutions) for permission to conduct the IAP.

Also addressed that the benefit of conducting an IAP for large organisation is that you only need to convince the management not individual investors. Moreover, as the audience will be a homogenous group, you can customise your session to target their concerns for better results. On proper investment, At the end shubhashree Tripathy madam thanked everyone. In this program all the faculty and mass number of students joined and succes the program.