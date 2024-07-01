Global IndiaAI Summit 2024: Pioneering Responsible AI Development and Adoption

Reaffirming the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organizing the ‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ on July 3rd and 4th, 2024, in New Delhi. The summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, underscoring India’s dedication to the ethical and inclusive growth of AI technologies.

Global IndiaAI Summit 2024

The summit will provide a platform for leading international AI experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations, and academia to share insights on key AI issues and challenges. The event underscores the Government of India’s dedication to the responsible advancement of AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders. Through the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024, India aspires to establish itself as a global leader in AI innovation, ensuring that AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development.

As the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India will also host member countries and experts to advance GPAI’s commitment to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

About IndiaAI Mission

The IndiaAI Mission aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation by democratizing computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI. This mission drives responsible and inclusive growth of India’s AI ecosystem through the following seven pillars which will be the key focus of Global IndiaAI Summit.

Key Pillars of the IndiaAI Mission