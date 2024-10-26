Global Eyes on India as Reliable Partner, Says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India’s growing global influence, highlighting its political stability and modernization as key draws for international partnerships. Speaking in Pune, he noted recent high-profile events, such as Germany’s major business summit in Delhi and diplomatic engagements at the BRICS and ASEAN-UN summits, as symbols of India’s increasing relevance.

Jaishankar underscored India’s unique diplomatic role, with Prime Minister Modi trusted by leaders on both sides of the Ukraine conflict, facilitating dialogue. He also highlighted India’s G20 presidency milestone, securing African Union membership, which many countries had pledged but India delivered. Reflecting on India’s achievements, he credited advancements like Chandrayaan, technology, and skilled professionals for enhancing India’s global image.