GJEPC Initiates Strategic Discussions with Kashmiri Gem and Jewellery Trade to Boost Exports  

Srinagar : A delegation from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), led by Chairman Shri Vipul Shah, engaged in productive discussion with key members from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association and local gem and jewellery trade members. Also, in attendance from GJEPC were Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman; Mr. Nirav Bhansali, Convener of National Exhibitions Sub-committee; Mr. Ashok Seth, Regional Chairman – North; Mr. Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, and other Board members of Council.From the Kashmir gem and jewellery fraternity, following members were present at the meeting: Javed Ahmad Tenga, President, KCCI; Ashiq Hussain, Senior Vice President; Faiz Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary General; Zahoor A, Past President; Shaheen Gajwan, Member, KCCI; Bashir Ahmad Rather, President, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Hilal Ahmad Zargar, Member, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; A S Rehman Challoo, Ex-Member, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Proshtam Lal, General Secretary, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Zammer Kawa from Kawa Jewellery, and other trade members from Kashmir.Speaking about this first ever meeting with gem and jewellery trade from Kashmir, Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We had a very productive discussion with trade members of Kashmir. We are committed to enhancing the prominence of Kashmiri sapphires and empowering local artisans with advanced skills. This initiative aligns with our mission to strengthen the gem and jewellery sector, facilitating growth, international recognition, and boosting exports from the region. We sincerely thank the Kashmiri trade for their engagement and look forward to fruitful collaborations ahead.”

Vipul Shah further remarked, “We recognize the significant potential and interest of Kashmiri jewellery among the Iranian and Central Asian communities. Our collaboration with the Kashmiri trade aims to expand the global reach and influence of this exquisite craftsmanship. The unique blend of traditional Kashmiri artistry with modern design elements has captivated buyers from these regions, who highly appreciate the intricate workmanship and elegance in each piece.”

Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman of GJEPC, expressed his commitment to expanding the region’s gem and jewellery trade into global markets and extended the Council’s support through IJEX in Dubai. He encouraged jewellers to utilize the Council’s establishment to further their exports. The GJEPC’s IJEX in Dubai provides a year-round B2B event platform, enabling GJEPC members to showcase their products and secure orders from international buyers, thereby significantly enhancing their market presence in the UAE.

Javed Ahmad Tenga, President of KCCI, expressed his appreciation and anticipation for collaborating with GJEPC to enhance the gem and jewellery trade in Kashmir.

GJEPC commits to partnering with the local community to identify and enhance the popularity of Kashmir’s renowned sapphires, aiming to elevate their market recognition both domestically and internationally. Skill Development Initiative: GJEPC proposed comprehensive training programs for aspiring students and Karigars at its institutes, aimed at nurturing local craftsmanship and enhancing skills crucial for the industry’s growth.

GJEPC proposed comprehensive training programs for aspiring students and Karigars at its institutes, aimed at nurturing local craftsmanship and enhancing skills crucial for the industry’s growth. Upcoming Outreach Programs: GJEPC announced plans to organize dedicated outreach programs in Kashmir, aimed at facilitating and promoting local trade and manufacturing activities. Additionally, GJEPC plans to conduct an outreach program in North India.

In addition, GJEPC extended a warm invitation to a Kashmiri delegation to participate in the prestigious IIJS Premiere 2024 show, to be held in Mumbai. During discussions, the trade members from Kashmir expressed keen interest in showcasing Kashmiri jewellery at this esteemed event, and GJEPC Chairman assured them of full support in this endeavour.

These initiatives underscore GJEPC’s commitment to fostering collaboration, promoting regional gems, and advancing the gem and jewellery industry’s growth across India.

During the meeting, Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC briefed them about the upcoming IIJS Premiere Show.

India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere, one of the world’s largest B2B gems and jewellery shows. Scheduled to take place in two prestigious venues in Mumbai: The Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), BKC, Bandra, from 8th to 12th August 2024, and The Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, from 9th to 13th August 2024. IIJS Premiere will feature over 2,100 exhibitors and 3,600 stalls, attracting 50,000+ trade visitors from 80+ countries.

Running concurrently with IIJS Premiere 2024 is IGJME Premiere, a prominent Machinery and Allied Expo taking place from August 9-13, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. This event will feature over 220 companies and 320 stalls, showcasing the latest in machinery and technology. Notably, the expo will also include an Italy Pavilion, highlighting international participation and the global reach of the exhibition.