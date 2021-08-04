“Girls will clinch bronze”- says Punjab Sports Minister

Chandigarh: “It’s not over yet”, said Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, after the brave fight of Indian Women Hockey Team against World’s No. 2 team of Argentine as they lost 1-2 in the semi-final.







Rana Sodhi said that we will definitely go for the Bronze in Tokyo Olympics 2020 against Great Britain on August 6. He also tweeted, “It’s not over yet. You all were brilliant, taking great learnings and experience playing the first ever semis in the Tokyo Olympics. India is proud and cheering out loud for you. Best wishes for playing for the Bronze.” He said, it was not easy to stop the world number 2 team with an equal score till the half time. Our girls did well and they have already created history.







The Sports Minister said that now India is looking for bronze from both the hockey teams of men and women.





Related