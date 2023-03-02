Girls Education Programme Lunching in Urban slums of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar – Aide et Action (India), Capgemini, and their implementation partner VIEWS, in collaboration with the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneshwar – Cuttack proudly announced the launch of ‘ENLIGHT 2.0’ the girl child education project on Thursday (2nd March 2023) in Bhubaneswar. This is the second phase of the successful project ‘ENLIGHT’ which was launched in 2015.

The project aims to assist girl children living in difficult circumstance seek a better life with dignity through Education. In Bhubaneshwar, the project shall support more than 200 girl children from rag-picking communities living in the urban slums of Sikharchandi Nagar Slum, Sikharchandi Nagar Muslim Slum, Saibanaphula, Tarini Slum and Patra Slum in Bhubaneshwar to access and pursue quality education that would enable them to reach out for a better future and life.

ENLIGHT was initiated in 2015 and supported girl children living in difficult circumstances in 9 cities. The 2nd phase of Enlight project shall be implemented in 14 Cities of India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Trichy, Mumbai, Noida and Salem) till the year 2026.

The project ‘ENLIGHT 2.0’ was launched for Bhubaneshwar on 2nd March 2023 at Shikharchandi, Bhubaneswar. Distinguished guests, including Mrs. Sulochana Das, Honourable Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Mr. Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, and Mr. Sabyasachi Patanaik, Vice President, Financial Services and location lead for Bhubaneshwar, Capgemini, among others, graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sulochana Das, Honourable Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, said, “Today a very good initiative called ENLIGHT 2.0 is being launched here in Sikharchandi Nagar. Aide et Action, VIEWS, and Police Commissionerate have come together to launch this initiative, which will provide quality education to marginalized girls. I request all parents to extend support to this initiative so that our girls will learn and go well in life. I was told that initially about 200 girls will be provided education in five slums in Bhubaneswar. And the number will grow in the coming years. I am thankful to them and wish them all the best for this initiative.”

Addressing the children, Mr. Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, said, “Children will enjoy this education programme because there will be songs, dance, storytelling, and games as part of it. Children will learn through fun activities. That’s why this will be a very enjoyable experience for the children of Sikharchandi Nagar and other centres. I am thankful to the Aide et Action and VIEWS teams for this nice initiative.”

The event featured an overview of the ‘ENLIGHT 2.0’ project by Mr. P.B. Sajeev, Chief Executive Officer – Aide et Action (India) & Director – Programme Development & Support, Aide et Action International (South Asia). The children from the Shikharchandi Child Support Centre welcomed the guests with a special song.

While Mr. Umi Daniel, Director of Migration and Education, Aide et Action International South Asia, talked about the work of Aide et Action in Odisha.

Mr. Sabyasachi Patnaik from Capgemini Technology Services shared that “ Capgemini and Aide et Action are committed to make a difference in the lives of girl children living in difficult circumstances”. By expanding the project’s reach to new cities, Capgemini and Aide et Action aim to make a positive impact in the lives of young girls and help them create a better future for themselves.