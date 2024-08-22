Giriraj Singh visits ‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav’ at Dilli Haat, INA

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, visited the ‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav,’ a fortnight-long marketing event dedicated to the Shilp Didi Programme, organised at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi today.

Shri Giriraj Singh interacted with Shilp Didis to understand their challenges & encouraged them to further develop entrepreneurship and utilise social media in their economic journey. Shri Singh said that the Mahotsav provides a unique platform for the Shilp Didis to expand their market reach and attract new customers for their handicraft creations.

The Minister appreciated the Shilp Didis initiative as a significant step towards empowering the women artisans, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance their business and secure financial independence.

Shilp Didis are being provided with an opportunity to showcase their crafts at Dilli Haat from 16th August 2024 to 31st August 2024. The aim of this Mahotsav is to give them marketing opportunities in addition to e-commerce presence to increase their income under the programme.

The event showcases Handicrafts creations from all over the country and provides an opportunity for the art loving public to have a glimpse of different crafts being marketed by the Shilp Didis.

The office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles has launched the ‘Shilp Didi Programme’ on a pilot basis for 100 days. The primary objective of the Shilp Didi Programme is to foster economic empowerment and financial independence among female artisans throughout India.

The initiatives commenced with e-training from June 2024 and includes components of E-commerce on-boarding, Entrepreneurship Development, Regulatory and social media On-boarding, Marketing Opportunities, etc.

A baseline survey identified 100 women artisans, known as Shilp Didis, representing 72 districts across 23 states. The programme covers a total of 30 different crafts, reflecting the diversity within the sector.

During the visit of the Minister, Textiles Secretary, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) & Development Commissioner (Handloom) and other officers of the Ministry were also present.