Giriraj Singh visits NIFT Gandhinagar for Handloom Pakhwada Celebrations

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, visited the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Gandhinagar on August 10, 2024 where he actively participated in the Handloom Pakhwada celebrations. During the visit, the Minister inaugurated a vibrant and meticulously curated handloom exhibition showcasing the unparalleled legacy of Indian textiles.

The exhibition was a visual feast featuring an array of handwoven masterpieces reflecting the creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication integral to India’s textile traditions for centuries. Each piece on display was a testament to the skill and artistry of the weavers and their commitment to preserving and promoting this rich cultural heritage.

Following the exhibition, Shri Giriraj Singh engaged in insightful and meaningful discussions with the students and faculty members of NIFT Gandhinagar. These interactions provided a deep dive into the innovative activities and forward-thinking curriculum offered by the institute.

Shri Singh explored how NIFT is integrating modern design concepts with traditional textile techniques, ensuring that the cultural legacy of Indian textiles is not only preserved but also reimagined for the future. The Minister expressed his admiration for the institute’s efforts to foster a new generation of designers who are passionate about sustaining and advancing India’s textile heritage.

Shri Giriraj Singh was optimistic about the future of Indian textiles, confident that with continued innovation, commitment and design, management and technological interventions of NIFT, the rich traditions of handloom sector will continue to thrive and evolve in the years to come.

The major highlight of the day’s events was a spectacular handloom fashion walk, celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of India’s skilled artisans. The fashion show served as a powerful platform to promote Indian handlooms, showcasing the intricate and diverse designs that are a hallmark of the country’s textile industry.

The fashion show was a visual delight and a strong reminder of the cultural significance embedded in every weave and thread of Indian textiles. It underscored the importance of supporting and promoting the handloom sector, which is a vital part of India’s cultural identity and economic landscape.

The entire Handloom Pakhwada celebration at NIFT Gandhinagar was a resounding success, serving as a testament to the institute’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian textiles.The event highlighted the incredible potential of the textile industry and the pivotal role that institutions like NIFT play in nurturing and promoting this sector.