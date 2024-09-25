Giriraj Singh launches ‘Paridhi 24×25’ – a bilingual web portal of VisioNxt and Begusarai Extension Centre

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, launched India-specific fashion trend book, “Paridhi 24×25” a bilingual web portal of VisioNxt and the AI Taxonomy e-book on 5th September 2024. The event saw participation from more than 150 industry leaders from fashion, textiles and retail as well as notable craftsmen and weavers from various craft clusters. VisioNxt has produced 60+ micro trend reports, 10+ close-to-season trend reports, 3+ research papers, and the first ever AI Taxonomy book of Indian wear categories to date.

VisioNxt has positioned India globally among countries that predict fashion trends, increasing the visibility of Indian fashion vocabulary and identity while reducing dependence on international trend agencies. India’s entry into the forecasting space will reduce dependence on global forecasting agencies, provide unique insights into Indian fashion consumers, integrates India’s strength in information technology with textiles, and combines artificial and human intelligence.

The much-anticipated National Institute of Fashion Technology’s (NIFT) Begusarai Extension Centre was officially inaugurated today by the Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh. The inauguration was accompanied by the launch of a three-day workshop focused on imparting basic tailoring and garment-construction skills to participants. The Minister, along with other dignitaries, visited key facilities including the pattern-making section, garment construction lab, and classrooms, where he interacted with the trainee participants, encouraging them to make the most of the learning opportunities provided at the centre.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NIFT and National Skill Development Council (NSDC) in the presence of the Shri Giriraj Singh. The Minister in his address mentioned the establishment of NIFT Begusarai Centre which will lead to inclusive growth of the marginalised society of the nation. He emphasised on the role of NIFT in building a strong craft led skilled work force which acts as an important part of the fashion industry. He further shared his plans for the development of the Textile sector how it can play a measure role in making India an economic superpower.

Begusarai Extension Centre successfully completed its first workshop from 17 to 19th of September 2024 in which 31 ladies from Jeevika self-help group were trained in an intensive workshop for basic cutting and tailoring for beginners. The workshop was very well received and all the participants very keenly attended and learnt many new methods and designs.

At the Global Textile Summit in 2017, the Prime Minister highlighted the gap in the availability of India-specific real-time trend insights for industry stakeholders. In response, VisioNxt — a Trend Insights and Forecasting Initiative, was conceived and established at NIFT with the support of the Ministry of Textiles. The initiative focused on delivering trend insights and forecasting for the Indian fashion and retail market.

VisioNxt is India’s first-ever initiative that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) to generate fashion trend insights and forecasts. It identifies, maps, and analyses geo-specific trends, reflecting the positive plurality, cultural diversity, and socio-economic nuances of India while collating comprehensive trends and insights to support weavers, manufacturers, retailers, domestic businesses, homegrown designers, and fashion brands. This report is available in Hindi and English through the VisioNxt bilingual portal (www.visionxt.in).