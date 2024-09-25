Giriraj Singh inaugurates Eri sericulture promotional project in Gujarat

After successful introduction of Eri culture in castor growing areas of Gujarat and considering the farmers’ response, as a part of 100-day activities under the Viksit Bharat initiative, the Eri sericulture promotional project was launched on August 10, 2024, at Sardarkrushinagar, Palanpur, aiming to encourage castor-growing farmers in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan, and Sabarkantha districts. Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, inaugurated the event, attended by Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, and Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Ms. Rachna Shah.

Gujarat Eri promotional project launched on 10th August 2024

The project is designed to help farmers adopt sericulture as an additional income-generating activity, expanding Eri culture in an area rich in castor plants. The event attracted over 1,200 participants, including 860 registered farmers, staff and students from SDAU, and media representatives, alongside officials from the Central Silk Board.

The Eri promotional project launched in Gujarat has seen significant progress so far. An awareness campaign in the major castor-producing districts of Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan, and Sabarkantha reached 112 villages, with 2,136 farmers showing interest. A village-level training program engaged 817 farmers, while four late-age rearing houses and an Eri Chawki Rearing Centre (CRC) are being established to support rearing operations. Additionally, four Sericulture Resource Centers (SRCs) were set up to provide hands-on training to farmers.

The primary goal is to evaluate, optimize, and popularize Eri culture technologies of CSB’s Research Institute “Central Muga Eri Research & Training Institute (CMER&TI), and practices in collaboration with the Kalyan Foundation. The project will focus on 100 selected farmers and aims to integrate Eri silk production with castor cultivation, enhancing farmers’ incomes. Based on the response received from the current project, the subsequent phase /project with additional 500 farmers will be introduced to Eri culture in Gujarat, expanding the initiative and establishing Gujarat as a significant Eri silk producer.

Gujarat, with its extensive castor cultivation (6.52 lakh hectares), has the potential to become a key Eri silk production hub by promoting Eri sericulture, the project not only provides an additional income source for castor farmers but also contributes to the sustainable growth of the silk industry in the state. The collaboration between the Central Silk Board, the Gujarat government, and local farmers is expected to drive substantial economic and social benefits, potentially transforming Gujarat into a hub for silk production. The success of this initiative could also inspire other states, which would help to expand Eri sericulture across India and sericulture expansion in non-traditional areas.

Through this project, CSB envisions Gujarat becoming a major contributor to India’s Eri silk production, boosting the state’s economy and enhancing the country’s silk industry as a whole.