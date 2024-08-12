Giriraj Singh and Shri Pabitra Margherita visit VIRAASAT exhibition at Handloom Haat, New Delhi

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita visited “VIRAASAT”, a fortnight long exhibition dedicated to celebrate 10th National Handloom Day at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi from 3rd Aug to 16th Aug 2024.

Shri Giriraj Singh interacted with Handloom weavers and artisans and emphasized that the Government is trying to improve the textile value chain for better income opportunities for the weavers and their families. He also said that India has the largest handloom community in the world focused around sustainability and energy efficiency. The world is moving towards usage of sustainable products and handloom industry produces zero-carbon footprint and does not consume any energy and Handloom industry is also a zero-water footprint sector.

Shri Pabitra Margherita highlighted while visiting live display of application of natural dyes in Handloom sector, that in present days the market for Natural Dyes Handloom fabrics in fashion industry started experiencing a high demand. The use of Natural Dyes by Handloom weavers imparts not only the value addition but also increase their earnings.

The Ministers encouraged the campaign “EkPedMaakeNaam” by making plantation at Handloom Haat. They also distributed TIRANGA flags to Handloom weavers and artisans under the “HarGharTiranga” campaign.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11 am to 8 pm. Handloom products drawn from different regions of India are on display and sale at the exhibition. These includes Kosa, Chanderi, Madhubani, Mangalgiri, Mekhla Chador, Moirang Phee, Ikat etc.

Several activities are also being organised at the Handloom Haat like 75 stalls for handloom weavers and artisan to directly retail the products and 07 Stalls by Apex Societies, Boards etc., Curated theme display of exquisite handlooms of India and Workshops on natural dyes, Kasturi cotton, design and exports at Handloom Haat, Special Health Camp for weavers and artisans on 12th Aug 2024, Live loom demonstration of Loin loom and Frame Loom, Folk dances of India and Delicious regional cuisines etc.

The handloom sector of India employs 35 lakh persons directly or indirectly which is next only to the agricultural sector in the country. Government of India has launched the various schemes for Handloom for branding of high-quality products with zero defects and zero effect on the environment to encourage and to give a distinct identity to the products, apart from highlighting the uniqueness of the products. It also serves a guarantee for the buyer that the product being purchased is genuinely handcrafted.

All the exhibitors at the exhibition have been encouraged to display their exquisite products and thus aim to improve the market for Handloom products and earnings of the handloom community.

The series “VIRAASAT”- the “Exclusive Handloom Expo” is a continuation of celebrations held during previous year around the National Handloom Day. This year, the 10th National Handloom Day was celebrated on 7th August. The event focuses on the glorious tradition of Handloom and Handicrafts. It also provides market connect to the handloom weavers and artisans.